Dorian strengthens to Category 4 hurricane as storm intensifies
Hurricane Dorian continued to strengthen Friday and was upgraded to a Category 4 in the evening hours as Florida residents braced for what could be the most powerful storm to hit the state's east coast in nearly 30 years.
NASA satellites provide 3-D view of Hurricane Dorian’s clouds from space as storm strengthens
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, has been keeping tabs on Dorian using several different instruments and spacecraft that have been mapping the storm from within, one of which was able to create a 3-D model of the hurricane’s clouds.
‘Scooternado’: Electric scooters removed from Florida streets ahead of Hurricane Dorian
As Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Florida, cities all along the coastal state removed electronic scooters from the streets in anticipation of what one politician dubbed a possible “scooternado.”
All-female flight crew flies NOAA hurricane recon mission for the first time
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is operating around the clock to monitor Hurricane Dorian as it churns in the Atlantic.
Heads up, Florida: Weather Channel's Jim Cantore reportedly headed south to cover Hurricane Dorian
As Hurricane Dorian left Florida residents on edge Friday with its "cone of uncertainty" hanging over the entire state, the Weather Channel’s star meteorologist was reportedly making his way south to cover the impending storm.
Florida has been hit by more hurricanes than any other state — here are the 5 most devastating
Florida is notorious for being hurricane territory, and because of its positioning on a peninsula boasting 8,436 miles of coastline in prime hurricane real estate, the opportunity for destruction is immense.
Some Florida-bound travelers at Sky Harbor unfazed by Hurricane Dorian
Experts predict Dorian may hit Florida as a Category 4 storm, but the conditions aren't stopping travelers in Phoenix from flying there.
Hurricane Dorian: Get a live look from Florida's coastline as state braces for storm's landfall
As an increasingly menacing-looking Hurricane Dorian threatened to broadside Florida over Labor Day weekend, live camera feeds in the state’s coastline were set up to capture the storm's impacts.
Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know about the intensifying storm headed toward the US
A strengthening Hurricane Dorian posed an increasing threat to Florida as it swirled toward a possible direct hit on the state over Labor Day weekend.
Trump cancels Poland trip as Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Florida
President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled his planned weekend trip to Poland as Hurricane Dorian barrels toward Florida.
Hurricane Dorian picking up steam, menacing Florida
Leaving mercifully little damage in its wake in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, a strengthening Hurricane Dorian posed an increasing menace to Florida on Thursday as it swirled toward a possible direct hit on the state over Labor Day weekend.
Be prepared: If you’re in the path of a hurricane, here’s what to do
When a hurricane strikes, things can go from fine to fatal in the blink of an eye, but being prepared for any outcome and having strong plans for all scenarios can significantly lessen the threat to you, your home and your loved ones.