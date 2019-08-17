Florida man arrested after chugging $7 bottle of wine in Walmart bathroom: report
A Florida man was arrested at a Walmart after police say he stuffed a $7 bottle of wine down his pants, chugged the cheap booze in a store bathroom and then tried to leave the store without paying.
