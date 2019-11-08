Keeping Up With The Jones: Toys R Us' comeback
FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Trump: Mexico tariff plan suspended
President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico.
Trump's border threat stirs fears of economic harm
President Donald Trump's threat to shut down the southern border raised fears Monday of dire economic consequences in the U.S. and an upheaval of daily life in a stretch of the country that relies on the international flow of not just goods and services but also students, families and workers. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to close the nation's southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration at once.