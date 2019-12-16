Possible 'white power' hand signs at Army-Navy game probed
The Army and Navy academies are looking into hand signs flashed by students that can be associated with “white power" and were televised during the Army-Navy football game on Saturday, school officials said.
Ex-ASU Sun Devil football player accused of committing multiple sexual assaults over the years
A former Arizona State University football player has been arrested and accused of committing several sexual assaults throughout the Valley.
Goodyear Blimp inducted into College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta
The Goodyear Blimp has become the first non-player and non-coach to be inducted into the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.