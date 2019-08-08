Phoenix Police: Officer who struck handcuffed suspect has been fired
Phoenix Police officials say an officer who used physical force on a handcuffed shoplifting suspect has been fired.
Millennials met with Phoenix Police officials Tuesday evening to discuss community relations.
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach of the Phoenix Police about the department stepping up to deploy body cameras on officers in the hopes of transparency and answer more fully to the public following a traffic stop that went viral in June 2019. Part 2: John talks to Northern Arizona University professor Amy Walsh about wildfires. Are the fires in Arizona getting worse and if so, why?
A man shot by Phoenix Police officers is suing the city for $50 million. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
The Phoenix Police Department is speeding up the rollout of more body cameras amid community anger sparked by video of officers cursing and pointing guns at a black family suspected of shoplifting. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.
The Phoenix City Council has taken no action on a formal request to fire Phoenix officers involved in a videotaped encounter that showed them pointing guns and hurling obscenities at a black couple.
PHOENIX (AP/FOX 10) - A representative of the black couple who police aimed guns and hurled obscenities at during a videotaped encounter has asked the Phoenix City Council to fire the officers involved. The couple also previously asked for officers' termination and filed a $10 million claim against the city. Their representative's claim formalizing the request is included in materials for...
Couple involved in viral police incident wants criminal charges brought against officers
A representative of the black couple who police aimed guns and hurled obscenities at during a videotaped encounter has asked the Phoenix City Council to fire the officers involved.
A meeting took place on Tuesday in Downtown Phoenix to address community concerns about the Phoenix Police Department. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Phoenix Police misconduct claim results in death threats being made against 911 dispatchers
A week ago, it was revealed that a dispatcher has been getting threats since video came out showing Phoenix Police officers pointing guns at a family during a shoplifting investigation. Now, we are hearing how nasty some of those calls to 911 have been. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
More Phoenix Police officers will be equipped with body cameras in the near future. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Man claims Phoenix police officer in now-viral video used excessive force on him in 2018
One of the speakers at Tuesday's Town Hall meeting was a young man named Dante Patterson. He claims Officer Christopher Meyer, the same one from the viral shoplifting video, used excessive force while escorting him out of Castles N' Coasters at Metrocenter Mall in January of last year.
One of the speakers at Tuesday's Town Hall meeting was a young man named Dante Patterson. He claims Officer Christopher Meyer, the same one from the viral shoplifting video, used excessive force while escorting him out of Castles N' Coasters.
Anger erupts during Phoenix City Council meeting over allegations of police misconduct
Protesters angered by a video of Phoenix officers who pointed guns and yelled obscenities at a black family they suspected of shoplifting crowded City Council chambers Wednesday to demand police reforms.
Phoenix Police are investigating an incident of alleged misconduct by some of its officers after a video surfaced of them responding to a shoplifting incident. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Controversial video of Phoenix Police goes viral; Jay-Z offers family involved legal support
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - It's a controversial video people across the country are talking about - the incident that sparked a $10 million lawsuit. The video of Phoenix Police officers pulling their guns on a family during a confrontation over an alleged shoplifting incident has now gone viral.
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Phoenix Police Chief offers an apology to those involved and the community after a video of officers responding to an incident goes viral.
Family demands changes after viral incident with Phoenix police, calls apologies a sham
The family suing the Phoenix Police Department after a now-viral incident, held a press conference Monday addressing the situation.
Phoenix police chief promises change amid civil rights claim
Police Chief Jeri Williams promised change in her department after being booed by some of hundreds of people gathered to discuss a videotaped police encounter that has caused a national outcry.