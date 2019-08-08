Newsmaker Saturday: Michael Kurtenbach, Amy Walsh video

Newsmaker Saturday: Michael Kurtenbach, Amy Walsh

Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach of the Phoenix Police about the department stepping up to deploy body cameras on officers in the hopes of transparency and answer more fully to the public following a traffic stop that went viral in June 2019. Part 2: John talks to Northern Arizona University professor Amy Walsh about wildfires. Are the fires in Arizona getting worse and if so, why?

Phoenix police increasing bodycams amidst community anger

The Phoenix Police Department is speeding up the rollout of more body cameras amid community anger sparked by video of officers cursing and pointing guns at a black family suspected of shoplifting. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

Couple's representative seeks firing of Phoenix officers

PHOENIX (AP/FOX 10) - A representative of the black couple who police aimed guns and hurled obscenities at during a videotaped encounter has asked the Phoenix City Council to fire the officers involved. The couple also previously asked for officers' termination and filed a $10 million claim against the city. Their representative's claim formalizing the request is included in materials for...

Man claims officer in now-viral video used force

One of the speakers at Tuesday's Town Hall meeting was a young man named Dante Patterson. He claims Officer Christopher Meyer, the same one from the viral shoplifting video, used excessive force while escorting him out of Castles N' Coasters.