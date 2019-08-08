Keeping Up With The Jones: National Oyster Day
Hold on to your shells because today is National Oyster Day! FOX 10's Marcy Jones hits the streets to find out exactly how the Valley feels about these gems of the sea, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Getting ready for the new school year with back-to-school shopping
School has already started for several areas around the Valley, but lots of folks are embarking on the dreaded back-to-school shopping trip. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Nonsoon? Valley waits for monsoon storms
Arizona is a month into the monsoon season, but so far, there hasn't been much rain. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
School is about to start for some students
It may be hard to believe, but a new school year is just around the corner. FOX 10's Marcy Jones has more on this year's back to school hair trends, in this week's episode of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: What are people doing to mark 4th of July
4th of July is on Thursday, and for many people, this means spending time with the family, time at the pool, and maybe even a barbecue. FOX 10's Marcy Jones checks on people's plans, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Toys R Us' comeback
Keeping Up With The Jones: Coffee and you
Keeping Up With The Jones: What Memorial Day means to Valley residents
Memorial day means so many different things to so many different people, but above all, it means to remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. FOX 10's Marcy Jones asked the question "What does this day mean to you", in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Feet washing
A week ago, the Twitter world went wild over a tweet, in which a woman admitted she does not wash her legs in the shower. The conversation was reignited by a reporter's tweet. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Mother's Day
With less than a week to go before Mother's Day, FOX 10 wants to know what people across the Valley are planning to do to celebrate moms on that special day. FOX 10's Marcy Jones hit the streets to find out, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Counting down to Tax Day
Monday marks a final countdown of sorts for many Arizonans and Americans, as Tax Day, or the deadline to file taxes, is exactly one week away, on Monday, April 15. FOX 10's Marcy Jones is exploring the topic of taxes, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: What do people think about April Fools' Day
Keeping Up With The Jones: What are kids doing for spring break?
For many students in the Valley, it's spring break, and there's certainly no shortage of fun things to do. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping up with the Jones: Catching up on sleep
A recent study conducted by the Univ. of Colorado found that trying to catch up on sleep during weekends may be more harmful that it is helpful. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Keeping Up With The Jones: What are people doing for Spring Break 2019?
By the end of the week, it will already be the month of March, and that means spring break is just around the corner for many in the Valley. FOX 10's Marcy Jones has a look at what people are doing, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Taking a look at President's Day
FOX 10's Marcy Jones was out and about to check and see how folks were spending their free time on President's Day, on this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Facebook turns 15
Facebook turns 15-years-old Monday, February 4, 2019. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King
How did people enjoy the day, remembering the legacy of Dr. King? FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Taking a look at taking vacations
Coming off the holiday season, vacation may be the last thing on people's mind, and a new survey says that's not all too uncommon. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Those new year's resolutions
With the new year also brings the annual making of new year's resolutions, but according to research, we are just days away from the end of these resolutions. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.