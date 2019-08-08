Keeping Up With The Jones: National Oyster Day video

Keeping Up With The Jones: National Oyster Day

Hold on to your shells because today is National Oyster Day! FOX 10's Marcy Jones hits the streets to find out exactly how the Valley feels about these gems of the sea, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.

School is about to start for some students

School is about to start for some students

It may be hard to believe, but a new school year is just around the corner. FOX 10's Marcy Jones has more on this year's back to school hair trends, in this week's episode of Keeping Up With The Jones.

Keeping Up With The Jones: Feet washing

Keeping Up With The Jones: Feet washing

A week ago, the Twitter world went wild over a tweet, in which a woman admitted she does not wash her legs in the shower. The conversation was reignited by a reporter's tweet. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.

Keeping Up With The Jones: Mother's Day

Keeping Up With The Jones: Mother's Day

With less than a week to go before Mother's Day, FOX 10 wants to know what people across the Valley are planning to do to celebrate moms on that special day. FOX 10's Marcy Jones hit the streets to find out, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.

Keeping Up With The Jones: Counting down to Tax Day

Keeping Up With The Jones: Counting down to Tax Day

Monday marks a final countdown of sorts for many Arizonans and Americans, as Tax Day, or the deadline to file taxes, is exactly one week away, on Monday, April 15. FOX 10's Marcy Jones is exploring the topic of taxes, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.

Keeping Up With The Jones: Those new year's resolutions

Keeping Up With The Jones: Those new year's resolutions

With the new year also brings the annual making of new year's resolutions, but according to research, we are just days away from the end of these resolutions. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.