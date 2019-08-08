Woman accused of leaving toddler in grocery store parking lot has been arrested
Grainy photos from months ago in Phoenix helped put a woman accused of abandoning her toddler in a grocery store parking lot for almost two hours behind bars.
Giant Russian-made plane makes visit to Phoenix
Sky Harbor is playing host to a Russian guest for the next couple of weeks.
Lyft driver shot and killed, wife still searching for answers
This was a heartbreaking story — a Lyft driver was shot and killed on the same day as his wedding anniversary. It's been nearly two weeks since his death and still no arrest.
Teacher at Mesa's Irving Elementary School accused of sexual assault
It's a disturbing start to the school year for parents and students at an elementary school in Mesa, as a teacher accused of sexual assault was arrested and taken into custody on campus.
Life hacks: How to deal with doors slamming when there's a draft in the house
FOX 10's Kari Lake reports.
Valley teen survived lightning strike one year ago today
One year ago, the Valley was under a major weather alert. A powerful monsoon drenched the Valley. Strong winds also took out trees and powerlines and left parks under several inches of water. The storm also changed the lives of two El Mirage teenagers. They were walking in the park when they were struck by lightning. The bolt was powerful enough to stop one of the teen's hearts. We caught up with that teen on the year anniversary of the strike.
National Guard members return home after spending 1 year abroad
It's homecoming day for members of the Arizona National Guard, as 75 guard members return home on Thursday at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base.
Suspect sought after man shot at west Phoenix gas station
Police say a suspect is on the loose after a man was shot at a west Phoenix gas station.
Chase Field to host Jehovah's Witnesses convention this weekend
Chase Field is getting a makeover from ball field to house of worship.
Elephantopia holding painting party to raise money for endangered elephants
A Valley organization is hosting a painting party to help endangered elephants and it's all in honor of World Elephant Day.
Volunteers transforming Chase Field into convention hall
Starting at midnight, hundreds of volunteers started turning the ballpark into a venue for the 2019 Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses.
St. Vincent de Paul expands medical, dental clinic
"A lot of the equipment was donated by some academic institutions here in town," Dr. Scott Myers said.
Scottsdale to consider nuisance ordinance
You might want to think twice when it comes to hosting a party in Scottsdale. The city is asking for feedback on a proposed ordinance that would address "nuisance parties and unlawful gatherings."
Two golfers attacked by bees at North Phoenix golf course
A bee attack at a North Phoenix golf course sends two golfers to the hospital. Phoenix Fire responded to the scene and the men who were stung are now stable.
Life Hacks: How to recover your lost smartphone
FOX 10's Kari Lake reports.
Dog allegedly stabbed by owner gets second chance at life
A dog who nearly died after being stabbed repeatedly is getting a second chance at life. The hound dog has been on the mend for a month and now, he's ready for adoption.
Community Fridge opens in downtown Mesa
"If you have too much food in your garden, donate it to us, we'll make sure the people who are hungry get it," Dennis McClung said.
Valley grocery stores taking donations for El Paso shooting victims
Whether you self-check your groceries or have a cashier ring you up, if you shop at Albertson's, Safeway or Von's, an extra dollar or five can make a difference.
Former Goodyear teacher Brittany Zamora sentenced to 20 years for having sex with boy
A former elementary school teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a 13-year-old student.
DPS: 1 dead, 1 injured following wrong-way crash near L-101 and Union Hills
DPS officials reported a third straight day of wrong-way driving on Wednesday. This time, however, the incident turned deadly, with 20-year-old LaiQuan Lemon killed in a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive.