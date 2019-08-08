Suspect sought after man shot at west Phoenix gas station
Police say a suspect is on the loose after a man was shot at a west Phoenix gas station.
Elephantopia holding painting party to raise money for endangered elephants
A Valley organization is hosting a painting party to help endangered elephants and it's all in honor of World Elephant Day.
St. Vincent de Paul expands medical, dental clinic
"A lot of the equipment was donated by some academic institutions here in town," Dr. Scott Myers said.
Valley grocery stores taking donations for El Paso shooting victims
Whether you self-check your groceries or have a cashier ring you up, if you shop at Albertson's, Safeway or Von's, an extra dollar or five can make a difference.
DPS: 1 dead, 1 injured following wrong-way crash near L-101 and Union Hills
DPS officials reported a third straight day of wrong-way driving on Wednesday. This time, however, the incident turned deadly, with 20-year-old LaiQuan Lemon killed in a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive.
Police: Woman found dead in parking lot of west Phoenix apartments
Police are investigating a homicide after they say a woman was found dead in the parking lot of a west Phoenix apartment complex.
New 'smart gym' in the Valley provides shorter, more effective workouts
What if you could cut your workouts to just a few days a week, but still get the same results you get by working out every day?
Police investigating homicide in west Phoenix
Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in west Phoenix.
Hop Skip Drive: Ride-share company for kids launches in Phoenix
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - It's very similar to the other ride-share companies that we are all so familiar with, but Hop Skip Drive focuses specifically on kids ages 6 and up.
Community Cares: PCH care packs help cheer up young patients
In this week's Community Cares, Phoenix Children's Hospital treats and helps heal thousands of young patients. The hospital stay is not always easy for these kids, but that's where volunteers and non-profits like "Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels" come in. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the story.
Some say Havasupai horses are abused, neglected
It involves the horses that are being used to carry the gear down the trails, with some upset about the way the animals are being treated. Now, one woman and a local organization are working to change all of this, and for the first time, the tribe is also speaking out. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Old Phoenix school now houses migrant families
An international refugee organization and local nonprofit groups have announced they're converting an old elementary school in south Phoenix into a shelter with sleeping space for 277 members of migrant families, many of them asylum seekers.
Valley surgeon shares tips and tricks to keeping skin safe during summer months
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The summer sun is shining bright but here in Arizona, we get to enjoy those rays year-round. That's why one Valley surgeon is reminding everyone how important it is to protect our skin from the sun.
Neighbors help man escape Mesa house fire
MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Firefighters say a man is safe after being rescued by neighbors during an early-morning house fire in Mesa.
DPS trooper pushes stalled water truck off Valley freeway
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Trooper Dusty Clark has been with the Arizona Department of Public Safety for six years now and says he's moved cars and pickups out of the way, but never a truck this big
Firefighters battle fire at Mesa Burger King
MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - No one was injured after firefighters say a first-alarm fire broke out early Thursday morning at a Mesa Burger King restaurant.
Teens workout for free at Planet Fitness this summer
PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The U.S. percentage of teens and children affected by obesity has more than tripled since the 70s. Planet Fitness is working to change that.
Valley softball team gives back to the community
Teamwork is the name of the game for a Gilbert little league softball team as the young ladies headed off the field to learn about giving back. The non-profit they volunteered at says it wouldn't be where it's at without them.