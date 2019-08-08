Community Cares: PCH care packs help cheer up young patients video

In this week's Community Cares, Phoenix Children's Hospital treats and helps heal thousands of young patients. The hospital stay is not always easy for these kids, but that's where volunteers and non-profits like "Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels" come in. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the story.

Some say Havasupai horses are abused, neglected

It involves the horses that are being used to carry the gear down the trails, with some upset about the way the animals are being treated. Now, one woman and a local organization are working to change all of this, and for the first time, the tribe is also speaking out. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

Old Phoenix school now houses migrant families

An international refugee organization and local nonprofit groups have announced they're converting an old elementary school in south Phoenix into a shelter with sleeping space for 277 members of migrant families, many of them asylum seekers.

Valley softball team gives back to the community

Teamwork is the name of the game for a Gilbert little league softball team as the young ladies headed off the field to learn about giving back. The non-profit they volunteered at says it wouldn't be where it's at without them. 