National Guard members return home after spending 1 year abroad
It's homecoming day for members of the Arizona National Guard, as 75 guard members return home on Thursday at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base.
Dog allegedly stabbed by owner gets second chance at life
A dog who nearly died after being stabbed repeatedly is getting a second chance at life. The hound dog has been on the mend for a month and now, he's ready for adoption.
Phoenix PD, community leaders meet for dialogue following controversies
Millennials met with Phoenix Police officials Tuesday evening to discuss community relations.
Age not a factor for 93-year-old Mesa billiards player
In Mesa, there's a 93-year-old man who knows everything there is to know about pool.
Arizona Cardinals to debut new food options this coming season
The Arizona Cardinals are rolling out a brand-new menu for the upcoming season, and they have everything from BBQ, giant hotdogs to vegan options.
Fans excited for Arizona Cardinals first training camp practice of the season
Phoenix reaches hottest temperature of 2019 so far on Tuesday; wreaks havoc on cars
Phoenix is having its hottest day of the year. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports on the heat's impact on cars in Phoenix.
People gather at shelters to escape the scorching summer heat
On Monday afternoon, temperatures reached 114°F (~45.55°C) in parts of Phoenix, and on hot days like these, some of the busiest spots in the Valley are shelters, where those in need go to get out of the sun. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.
Pastor braves the heat to cook for the homeless
As the heat wave continues, one man is trying to make things a bit better for those who are out in the sweltering temperatures. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.
Volunteers, organizations helping those in need in the Valley to beat the heat
The excessive heat has returned to Arizona and it won't be going away for a few days.