FBI investigation underway in Glendale neighborhood
Few answers have emerged Tuesday afternoon after the FBI swarmed a Glendale neighborhood near 55th and Northern Avenues.
Some blame video games for mass shootings, but recent studies say otherwise
On Monday, President Donald Trump blamed mental health, social media and video games as the causes behind two mass shootings on El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. It's a blame game the video game industry has heard many times before, but conclusive evidence doesn't seem to be there just yet. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
Man arrested at Elizabeth Warren town hall, accused of fighting with Trump supporters
Police say a man was arrested on assault charges at Sen. Elizabeth Warren's town hall at the Marquee Theater.
Mesa nail salon employee accused of molesting 5-year-old boy
A man has been arrested after police say he molested a 5-year-old boy at a Mesa nail salon.
Containment figures rise as firefighters continue to battle Museum Fire north of Flagstaff
Fire crews are still trying to get a handle on the Museum Fire that is burning north of Flagstaff.
Some Valley kids gearing up for week-long camp to learn about all things hip-hop
Kids around the valley are invited to dive into the world of hip hop.
PCSO: Suspects steal van, laptops from school in San Tan Valley
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who they say stole a van and 22 laptops from a San Tan Valley school. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
Tempe police, SRP unsure of mysterious explosions in south Tempe neighborhood
TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - For the last few weeks, mysterious explosions have been lighting up the skies in the middle of the night in south Tempe.
Prosecutor in Jodi Arias trial faces disciplinary hearing amid misconduct allegations
The county prosecutor made famous in the Jodi Arias trial is about to face a disciplinary hearing. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
Gila County Sheriff's Office: Woman drowns in flooded wash
Gila County authorities say a woman drowned when a vehicle got stuck by flash flooding in a wash north of Globe late Monday.
Cinder Lake near Flagstaff helped train astronauts for moon missions
50 years ago this week, man first set foot on the moon. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports on the role Cinder Lake near Flagstaff played to help prepare astronauts for the mission.
Arizona marks 50th anniversary of historic Apollo 11 mission
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- 50 years ago Wednesday, three Apollo Program astronauts were on their way to the moon and landed on it days later on July 20, 1969.
Police officers break car window to save dog as father checks on daughter in ICU
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Police in Phoenix had to break the window of a car at a hospital parking garage to get to a dog that was inside.
Prison program pairs inmates with greyhounds to prepare them for life after the tracks
Some inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center are teaching retired greyhounds how to be pets, so they can find their forever homes. At the same time, the program seems to be rescuing some inmates as well.
5-week-old puppy taken during home burglary in Scottsdale
Puppies were targeted at a house in the East Valley when a burglar who was grabbing items from a Scottsdale home on Tuesday nabbed a five-week-old puppy.
Fry's scheduled to open Downtown Phoenix location in late September 2019
Good news for people who live and work in Downtown Phoenix, as Fry's officials confirm its downtown grocery store is set to open by the end of September. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
Gilbert homicide suspect dies after five hour standoff
Fox 10's Brian Webb reports
July 5 proves to be busy for Valley animal shelters
Friday is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters across the country and in the Valley, filled with dogs and cats. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
