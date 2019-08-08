Medieval Times opens near Scottsdale

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Jousting, sword fights and a hearty meal -- the family entertainment dinner theater, Medieval Times, comes to Scottsdale for its grand opening.

Dog gets new lease on life after getting hit by car

GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A few weeks ago, Gemini was hit by a car. The nearly 2-year-old Husky was left for hours until she was finally rescued. She was immediately taken to the Animal Medical Center of Deer Valley.

Old Phoenix school now houses migrant families

Old Phoenix school now houses migrant families

An international refugee organization and local nonprofit groups have announced they're converting an old elementary school in south Phoenix into a shelter with sleeping space for 277 members of migrant families, many of them asylum seekers.

Chas Roberts gives free A/C unit to woman in need

MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - "I knew that God helps the widows, so I knew he would come through for me," Mary Root said. A few years ago, Mary Root moved from her dream home she once shared with her late husband to something more affordable, so she can care for her two great-grandchildren.

Monsoon leaves behind storm damage in East Valley

It wasn't a major storm, but the Valley's first monsoon storm certainly made a grand entrance. As usual, it all started with high winds and dust. Then came the heavy rain, taking down power lines, trees and branches.