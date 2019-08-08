Volunteers transforming Chase Field into convention hall
Starting at midnight, hundreds of volunteers started turning the ballpark into a venue for the 2019 Convention of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Tempe high schools offer mental health aid to students
TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - High school can be tough and now more than ever, teens are struggling with mental health.
Medieval Times opens near Scottsdale
SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Jousting, sword fights and a hearty meal -- the family entertainment dinner theater, Medieval Times, comes to Scottsdale for its grand opening.
Medieval Times opens Aug. 2 near Scottsdale
The wait is almost over for anyone in the Valley who wants to experience Medieval Times!
Discounted rooms at the Great Wolf Lodge
The Great Wolf Lodge water park is set to open next month and FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell shows you how you can get discounted rooms this weekend.
AAWL accepting donations after transport van damaged in crash
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Staff and volunteers of the Arizona Animal Welfare League drive across the state every week, taking in dozens of homeless animals from overcrowded and underfunded shelters.
Mesa nail salon employee accused of molesting 5-year-old boy
A man has been arrested after police say he molested a 5-year-old boy at a Mesa nail salon.
Young horse breeders back to training after returning from Austria competition
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Horse enthusiasts and fierce competitors, the young women of the AHS Young Breeder's Club are already back to training after recently competing in Austria.
Banner Health introduces new program for expecting moms
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Banner hospitals are launching a doula program which offers expecting moms the best birth experience by being able to choose to have a labor support system, also known as a doula.
Phoenix police: 71-year-old man found shot to death in crashed car
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in Phoenix.
Dog gets new lease on life after getting hit by car
GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A few weeks ago, Gemini was hit by a car. The nearly 2-year-old Husky was left for hours until she was finally rescued. She was immediately taken to the Animal Medical Center of Deer Valley.
Old Phoenix school now houses migrant families
An international refugee organization and local nonprofit groups have announced they're converting an old elementary school in south Phoenix into a shelter with sleeping space for 277 members of migrant families, many of them asylum seekers.
Nearly 50 Valley parents shadow their children at work
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - They've raised us, supported us and taught us everything they know -- our parents have prepared us for the real world. So why not take them to work?
Non-profit helps unemployed workers get ready for job interviews
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Since its grand opening last year, St. Joseph The Worker has transformed the lives of over 500 homeless or disadvantaged individuals.
Chas Roberts gives free A/C unit to woman in need
MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - "I knew that God helps the widows, so I knew he would come through for me," Mary Root said. A few years ago, Mary Root moved from her dream home she once shared with her late husband to something more affordable, so she can care for her two great-grandchildren.
Monsoon leaves behind storm damage in East Valley
It wasn't a major storm, but the Valley's first monsoon storm certainly made a grand entrance. As usual, it all started with high winds and dust. Then came the heavy rain, taking down power lines, trees and branches.
At last, Valley experiences monsoon weather
Parts of the Valley were pounded with heavy rain and lightning, as a monsoon storm moved into the Valley.
Crews begin Christmas lights installation at Phoenix Zoo
PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Crews have begun installing Christmas lights for the annual Zoo Lights display at the Phoenix Zoo.
Repairman's death in Arizona home's attic may be heat-related
The Valley may no longer be under an excessive heat warning, but that doesn't make our hot summer temperatures any less dangerous -- and a death in Avondale may be heat-related.