Made In Arizona: Woman turns father's cookies into local business
They are not your grandma's typical chocolate chip cookies. "Nom's Bake Shop" is baking up some treats that are anything but average.
Made In Arizona: Locally made product aims to spark child's imagination
Two things, when put together, can create hours of fun for anyone: yarn and wax. It's called "Wikki Stix". It's been an American classic for 29 years. and it's also made in Arizona. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports.
What to do when you see a scorpion
There's no doubt that monsoon storms can stir up the scorpions in people's yards and in their homes, but there are some things to know in case there's a run-in with the critters. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports.
Made in Arizona: Baby products from Phoenix business available worldwide
It seems like the baby business is always booming, and that is certainly the case for Phoenix-based "Bumkins". They have been designing fun and functional baby products since 1989. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
Made In Arizona: Man aims to offer natural dietary supplements to more people
They are known as "Crane and Carbon", and it's a company that offers dietary supplements that also optimize nutrition. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made in Arizona.
Made in Arizona: Marine develops cider business with his brother
What started as a form of therapy for a local veteran turned into a business with his brother. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made in Arizona.
People reminded to be extra vigilant around the pool during the 4th of July weekend
While there is no season for drownings, it is especially important to be alert around the Fourth of July holiday because so many people use the pool. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports.
Cardinals players lend a helping hand to local veterans in need
In just weeks, the Arizona Cardinals will be on the field for the 2019 season, but on Tuesday, some of the players were lending a hand to people in need. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports.
Made In Arizona: Tempe company makes, exports vitamin sprays around the world
VitaMist is a spray vitamin that's used around the world, and it's made by a company in Tempe called Mayor Labs. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made In Arizona.
New campaign aims to get people to turn in their fireworks for a "boom free 4th of July"
The 4th of July is a bit over a week away, and with all of the fireworks, it's a tough time for pets and veterans who suffer from PTSD. There is, however, a campaign aimed to get people to turn in their fireworks and leave the shows to the pros. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports.
Made in Arizona: Cupcakes with a sparkly twist
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - In this week's Made in Arizona, we have something for your sweet tooth. It's called the Unicorn Cupcake Boutique.
Made in Arizona: Company designs hats for any occasion
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Father's Day is coming quick and if you're looking for a gift to buy - listen up! In today's Made in Arizona, we're talking hats. All colors, shapes, sizes, and styles. You can get them custom-made right here in Phoenix at Heritage Hats.
Patients at PCH go "under the sea" by creating Lego fish for Sea Life Arizona
Kids at Phoenix Children's Hospital are taking their art under the sea by creating their own Lego sea creatures to live among the fish at Sea Life Arizona. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports.
DRONE ZONE: Wesley Bolin Plaza
It's a place to gather, to protest, and to remember. In this week's edition of Drone Zone, FOX 10 takes an aerial look at Wesley Bolin Plaza, located next to the Arizona State Capitol in Downtown Phoenix.
DRONE ZONE: Taking a look at Tempe's Carvana car vending machine
On this week's edition of Drone Zone, FOX 10 takes a look at the new Carvana car vending machine in Tempe, located at the corner of Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road.
Made In Arizona: Tiny homes for veterans in Buckeye getting national attention
An Arizona non-profit organization is taking on the challenge of finding affordable housing for veterans by building tiny homes. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made In Arizona.