Lyft driver shot and killed, wife still searching for answers
This was a heartbreaking story — a Lyft driver was shot and killed on the same day as his wedding anniversary. It's been nearly two weeks since his death and still no arrest.
Woman accused of stealing Phoenix Fire ambulance
Police say a woman has been arrested after she stole an ambulance that was involved in a crash in downtown Phoenix overnight.
Emotional homecoming: Body of fallen Marine brought back to Arizona
It was an emotional day at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Friday afternoon, where the body of a Valley Marine was returned home.
Mesa cleans up after monsoon wreaked havoc Tuesday night
The first monsoon of the season had it all: heavy rain, high winds and some hail and dust, and the East Valley took the brunt of this storm.
Mesa man becomes 1st person in Arizona to get 3D-printed ankle replacement
New technology is changing the future of orthopedic surgery, and it's happening in Arizona, where a Mesa man is now the first patient in the state to receive a 3D printed ankle bone replacement. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Mesa PD officers file claim against their own department; sergeant accused of habitual harassment
Several Mesa police officers filed a notice of claim against the department after they say a sergeant's behavior was unacceptable, and they want him to be held accountable. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Glendale PD: Mother arrested for leaving 3-month-old in locked car on 114 degree day
GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A woman is behind bars after leaving her 3-month-old locked inside her car when it was 114 degrees out.
Construction crew hits water main near Shea and Tatum
Traffic along a North Phoenix street was restricted Wednesday after a construction crew hit a water main.
Barrio Cafe named best Mexican restaurant in the country
The Barrio Cafe has been in business on 16th Street for 14 years and it's made it on many top lists for having amazing food, but it's never been called the best in the country... until now.
5 puppies found abandoned in Phoenix dumpster inside duffel bag
PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The Arizona Humane Society and Phoenix Police are investigating after five puppies were found in a duffel bag discarded in a dumpster.
Several taken for questioning following deadly shootout near Osborn
Several people are in custody for questioning, following what police describe as a "shootout" in Phoenix Monday afternoon. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Joe Arpaio says he has considered a 2020 run for his old office as Maricopa County's sheriff
People may have seen some billboards popping up with a picture of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio that reads "one more time in 2020." FOX 10's Danielle Miller spoke with the former sheriff.
Threats reportedly made to owner, staff members at Prescott Valley daycare center
The owner of a daycare center where a man accused of child abuse worked said she and staff members are now receiving threats.
YCSO: Toddlers hospitalized after testing positive for THC, father arrested
A Yavapai County man was arrested after his two young daughters tested positive for THC. Police say the girls got a hold of his edible marijuana gummies.
Some animals surrendered at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control during overnight hours
Every day, animals are dropped off or surrendered at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, and some of the animals were abandoned during the overnight hours.
Jury finds Hezron Parks guilty of murdering Tempe Fire captain
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The verdict is in for a man charged with killing a Tempe firefighter in Scottsdale. The two got in an argument on the street after a night of partying.
Canine cancer vaccine trial at ASU could possibly save millions of dogs
Arizona State University is leading the way in developing a vaccine that could save the lives of millions of dogs. This is all being done thanks to a $6.4 million donation from the Open Philanthropy Project.
Free adoption events planned this weekend
The days following the 4th of July holiday are some of the busiest for animal shelters around the Valley, and many of these shelters are still feeling the impact of the increase in strays.
APS electrician who died in underground fire was father, youth mentor at church
Officials with APS have identified the worker who died in an underground fire in Downtown Phoenix.
