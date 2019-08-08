Scottsdale to consider nuisance ordinance

You might want to think twice when it comes to hosting a party in Scottsdale. The city is asking for feedback on a proposed ordinance that would address "nuisance parties and unlawful gatherings." 

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A truck slammed a car into a home near 21st Avenue and Sunnyside Drive Saturday morning, destroying the homeowner's living room in an apparent road rage incident.

The Valley is now officially one month into monsoon season, but Valley residents haven't seen a single big storm just yet, with areas to the north and south getting all the action. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.