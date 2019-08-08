Scottsdale to consider nuisance ordinance
You might want to think twice when it comes to hosting a party in Scottsdale. The city is asking for feedback on a proposed ordinance that would address "nuisance parties and unlawful gatherings."
Storm brought heavy rainfall to parts of Arizona
A storm Tuesday afternoon brought as much as two to three inches of rain to parts of the High Country, prompting a flood warning for some areas.
People gather in Phoenix for vigil to remember the victims of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton
On Monday night, people in Phoenix gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember two killed in two weekend mass shootings at El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
Police: Mesa woman left children in unlocked hot car in order to buy baby food at supermarket
Police in Mesa arrested a woman Sunday afternoon, accused of leaving a child inside a hot car outside a supermarket. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Local politicians take to Twitter to voice frustrations about recent mass shootings
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - As we continue to learn more about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, we're checking in with reaction from our local readers. Local politicians are taking to Twitter to express their frustration over the two mass shootings we've seen within 24-hours.
U.S. Marine killed in mid-air collision laid to rest in Phoenix
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - This morning, we said goodbye to a hero. 7-year-old US Marine, Maximo Flores Junior, was laid to rest here in the Valley. Flores was among the five Marines who died after a mid-air collision in December.
Fox Restaurant Concepts sold to The Cheesecake Factory
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The Valley-based company behind popular restaurants like Culinary Dropout, North Italia, and Flower Child has been sold to The Cheesecake Factory.
Monsoon Watch: Storm brought rain and damaging winds to the Valley
The Valley saw another round of Monsoon weather Tuesday, which brought down trees and left some in the dark.
Bedrock City sold; owners intend to keep a bit of the Flintstones in the new attraction
It's been a popular roadside attraction for decades, but after 50 years, Bedrock City, Arizona was about to close.
Service dog not allowed on Delta flight from Phoenix to California
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- "This dog is a miracle for us," said Christin Lhautara, in a phone interview.
Phoenix man accused of child abuse after child left in car at Glendale drive in theater
Authorities say a Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his 3-year-old daughter locked in a hot car at the Glendale drive-in movie. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Valley man finds job after panhandling his resume
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Last week we met a man who was panhandling his resume in hopes of scoring a job. After we shared his story, he was flooded with opportunities to work.
Former Banner Health worker accused of possessing child porn
A man arrested on Tuesday is accused of sexually exploiting minors, according to court documents.
Rain forecast prompts concerns over flooding in Flagstaff area
Rain in the forecast this week could bring some relief to efforts in containing the Museum Fire, but it could also cause a new problem with flooding. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Family and friends gather to remember teen girl killed in weekend accident
Over the weekend, a crash took the life of a teenage girl and sent several other teens to the hospital. On Monday night, friends gathered for a vigil to remember the life of Ella Thomas. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Truck slams car into Phoenix home
PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A truck slammed a car into a home near 21st Avenue and Sunnyside Drive Saturday morning, destroying the homeowner's living room in an apparent road rage incident.
Monsoon? Valley has yet to see big storm activities 1 month into monsoon season
The Valley is now officially one month into monsoon season, but Valley residents haven't seen a single big storm just yet, with areas to the north and south getting all the action. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Valley has yet to see big monsoon storms this year
The Valley is now officially one month into monsoon season, but Valley residents haven't seen a single big storm just yet, with areas to the north and south getting all the action. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Mother of 4 claims man who provided her son with drugs shot her following a confrontation
A mother of four is recovering after being shot nearly half-a-dozen times. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Gilbert PD looking for suspect involved in homicide
GILBERT, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Gilbert Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a homicide that occurred on July 5.