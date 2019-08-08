Giant Russian-made plane makes visit to Phoenix
Sky Harbor is playing host to a Russian guest for the next couple of weeks.
Newsmaker Saturday: Mike Emanuel, Mike Olbinski
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to FOX News' Mike Emanuel about the budget deal in Congress, President Trump's comments on the city of Baltimore and Democrats wanting impeachment. Part 2: John talks to storm chaser Mike Olbinski about his captivating photography of weather events.
Newsmaker Saturday: Michael Kurtenbach, Amy Walsh
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach of the Phoenix Police about the department stepping up to deploy body cameras on officers in the hopes of transparency and answer more fully to the public following a traffic stop that went viral in June 2019. Part 2: John talks to Northern Arizona University professor Amy Walsh about wildfires. Are the fires in Arizona getting worse and if so, why?
Army testing new weapons technology at proving grounds in Yuma
The U.S. Army Yuma Proving Grounds is the Army's premier weapons testing facility. FOX 10's John Hook reports.
Newsmaker Saturday: David Schweikert
FOX 10's John Hook talks to U.S. Congressman David Schweikert (Arizona's 6th District) about Iran and Strait of Hormuz tensions; his former Chief of Staff Oliver Schwab and the upcoming 2020 election.
Newsmaker Saturday: Mary O'Day
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Mary O'Day, leader of the Phoenix, Arizona chapter of SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) about alleged abuse in the Catholic church.
Purple Heart medal donated to Goodwill in Tucson to be reunited with family
Officials with Goodwill in Southern Arizona said Wednesday they are working with the family of a World War II soldier to return a Purple Heart medal that was donated to a store in the Tucson area.
Newsmaker Saturday: Mark Napier
FOX 10's John Hook sits down with Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier to talk about the issue of immigration.
Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport replacing grass turf to conserve water
More big changes are happening at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, as a program is underway to replace the green grass turf at the airport with native desert landscape.
Newsmaker Saturday: F. Lee Bailey
FOX 10's John Hook sits down with famous criminal defense attorney, F. Lee Bailey. Bailey is best known for representing O.J. Simpson in his 1995 trial. Hook and Bailey discuss the 25 year anniversary of the chase involving Simpson and his white Bronco as well as another high profile murder case.
Newsmaker Saturday: Kate Gallego
FOX 10's John Hook talks to newly elected Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego about her goals for the new mayoral term, a controversial Phoenix police confrontation video, immigration, light rail, and the city's economic challenges.
Newsmaker Saturday: Carlos Garcia, Sal DiCiccio
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Carlos Garcia, a new Phoenix City Council member about his goals while in office. Part 2: John talks to veteran Phoenix City Council member Sal DiCiccio re-prioritizing funds.
DRONE ZONE: Students learn how to operate a crane
It's definitely not a job for those who are afraid of heights, for those who want to learn the ins and outs of operating a construction crane, hundreds of feet in the air. FOX 10 hears from instructor Joseph Churan on how crane school students are put through their paces, in this week's edition of the Drone Zone.
DRONE ZONE: Talking about hang gliding
It's one activity where one can't be afraid of heights.
DRONE ZONE: Arizona State Fair
The Arizona State Fair kicks off on Thursday, and crews have been setting up for weeks. FOX 10's John Hook and Kari Lake spoke with Arizona State Fair Marketing Assistant Brianda Martinez, as the SkyFOX Drone gets a bird's eye view of the setup in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Newsmaker Saturday: Mueller report, impeachment talks, healing hike
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook and FOX News' Chad Pergram discuss the Mueller report and Democrats' impeachment talks. Part 2: John accompanies Cynthia Larmore on the healing hike to a plane crash scene near Payson where her two daughters died.
Newsmaker Saturday: George Takei
FOX 10's John Hook talks to actor George Takei about Star Trek, Phoenix Fan Fusion, his ties to Arizona and his musical, "Allegiance," which is set during the Japanese American internment of World War II, was inspired by Takei's personal experiences. Takei was also named the #1 most influential person on Facebook by Mashable.com with his 10.4 million likes and 2.8 million followers on Twitter.
A climb to remember: 1 woman's journey to site of plane crash that killed her children
It's been two and a half years since a plane crash killed four people near Payson, and FOX 10's John Hook reports, as the mother of two of the victims onboard the flight journeys to healing from the devastating loss.
Late May storm brought snow to Mount Lemmon
A storm on Monday brought rain, hail, and even snow to parts of Arizona, and People who lived in the Mount Lemmon area for decades said they have never seen anything like it.
FOX 10 photojournalist took part in Police Unity Tour bike ride to honor fallen officers
FOX 10 photojournalist Rick Davis took part in a Police Unity Tour that happened along the East Coast. FOX 10's John Hook and Kari Lake report.