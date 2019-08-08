Two golfers attacked by bees at North Phoenix golf course
A bee attack at a North Phoenix golf course sends two golfers to the hospital. Phoenix Fire responded to the scene and the men who were stung are now stable.
DPS: 1 dead, 1 injured following wrong-way crash near L-101 and Union Hills
DPS officials reported a third straight day of wrong-way driving on Wednesday. This time, however, the incident turned deadly, with 20-year-old LaiQuan Lemon killed in a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive.
Hundreds of dead fish found floating in Gilbert lake
Hundreds of fish found dead floating along a Gilbert pond. After viewers sent us photos, we went to check it out at Morrison Ranch Lake.
Arizona man offers to donate blood to victims of El Paso mass shooting
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police and local hospitals are putting out an urgent call for blood donations and people are lining up in El Paso — and Arizona is one of the states on standby to help out.
Scottsdale Police: Suspect shoots, kills self during pit maneuver after a chase
Scottsdale Police officials are investigating a death along McDowell Road Thursday afternoon.
Friend remembers woman killed in weekend wrong-way crash along Loop 101
According to DPS, 16 people have been killed in wrong-way crashes in 2019, the latest victim being a 20-year-old woman from Goodyear. FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with a friend of the victim.
Phoenix Police: Camera footage shows pickup truck intentionally hitting stalled motorcycle
Phoenix Police officials have released video that shows a pickup truck that appears to have hit a stalled motorcycle intentionally.
Police: Two people shot near Cave Creek and East Utopia Roads
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition. The shooting happened near Cave Creek and East Utopia Roads on Sunday afternoon.
Good Samaritan who went door-to-door to warn residents of fire speaks
A Good Samaritan who went door-to-door in one Mesa neighborhood to warn residents of a house fire Friday speaks to FOX 10 on what happened. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Neighbors help man escape Mesa house fire
MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Firefighters say a man is safe after being rescued by neighbors during an early-morning house fire in Mesa.
1 person hospitalized following 3-alarm fire at auto repair building in Glendale
Firefighters in Glendale battled a fire at an auto repair building Friday afternoon. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Residents in Flagstaff brace for potential flooding
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) - "What you're seeing behind me is a community coming together," JB Dewitt said. Volunteers have been shoveling sand into bags at stations around Flagstaff for hours in hopes of mitigating potential flood damage.
Wife of man arrested for child molestation arrested, accused of failing to report allegations
The wife of a Gilbert man arrested on molestation charges is herself arrested, accused of failing to report on child neglect.
VIDEO: Fan loses pants after running on field during Diamondbacks game
For the third time in less than a month, a fan is caught running onto Chase Field during a D-Backs game. This time, the fan, who was arrested, was taken by security with his pants falling down. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Mesa shelter owner facing 117 animal cruelty charges; 52 dogs seized, 5 didn't survive
The former owner of Shelter Paws in Mesa is facing 117 counts of animal cruelty, stems from an incident in October 2018, when MCSO seized 52 dogs from the shelter. Five of them did not survive.
Tempe man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl
According to police, it all started with a chat on Facebook, which eventually led to the arrest of a Tempe man. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Records: Man accused of murder has a history of hatred for rap music
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- According to prison records, the man accused of stabbing a teen to death because he listened to rap music has a history of being triggered by the music genre.
PD: Man shot, killed suspect who tried to rob him at Phoenix gas station
Phoenix Police are investigating a homicide at a gas station near 24th Street and Baseline.
Police in New Mexico asking for public's help in locating missing man last seen in Payson
A man headed to Peoria from New Mexico hasn't been seen since the Fourth of July and now police are asking for the public's help after new leads developed.