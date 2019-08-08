Reasons to embrace Arizona's summer heat video

Reasons to embrace Arizona's summer heat

There is one benefit to the high temperatures: lots of people leaving town to escape the scorching heat, and that could bring lots of benefits to people living in the Valley. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

Newsmaker Saturday: Elizabeth Singleton

FOX 10's Linda Williams talks to Elizabeth Singleton of Build us H.O.P.E., an Arizona non-profit organization that builds tiny homes for veterans -- and it's a program that's taking on the challenge of finding affordable housing. Online: https://buildushope.org

Valley woman talks about her harrowing ordeal in the Dominican Republic

After nine American tourists have died in the Dominican Republic over the past 13 months, U.S. State Department officials are reporting statistics that show the threat to tourists in the country might be overblown. One Valey woman, however, begs to differ. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.