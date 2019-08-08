Valley man to swim from Alcatraz while shackled in bid to give hope to others
A Valley man will be taking quite the swim this weekend. As part of the 39th Annual Alcatraz Escape From The Rock Duathlon event, Michael Murtaugh will swim across the San Francisco Bay from Alcatraz to the shoreline. Hundreds will be making the swim and then running seven miles in a duathlon.
Woman broke into home, stayed in, stole truck, and then claimed to be homeowner's daughter
A bizarre weekend burglary has one Phoenix family shaking their heads in dismay.
Police: Man, woman found dead in separate locations in Casa Grande identified
Police searching for clues in the weekend shooting death of 71-year-old Lyft driver
As Phoenix Police detectives continue to look for clues in the murder of a 71-year-old Lyft driver, The victim's wife is in mourning. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Containment figures rise as firefighters continue to battle Museum Fire north of Flagstaff
Fire crews are still trying to get a handle on the Museum Fire that is burning north of Flagstaff.
Car stolen from new parents outside Glendale hospital's maternity ward
New Parents were stunned when their car was stolen right in front of the maternity ward at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale. When they exited the building with the baby, the car was gone. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports
Some like it hot: Reasons to embrace Arizona's summer heat
There is one benefit to the high temperatures: lots of people leaving town to escape the scorching heat, and that could bring lots of benefits to people living in the Valley. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Maricopa County warns of spike in mosquitoes with West Nile Virus
Mosquitos in Arizona have become more than pests. They are now downright dangerous due to diseases they carry, like West Nile Virus. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Newsmaker Saturday: Elizabeth Singleton
FOX 10's Linda Williams talks to Elizabeth Singleton of Build us H.O.P.E., an Arizona non-profit organization that builds tiny homes for veterans -- and it's a program that's taking on the challenge of finding affordable housing. Online: https://buildushope.org
Family of Hacienda patients speak out in support of facility despite its numerous scandals
Hacienda healthcare has been through a lot in recent months, but despite the numerous scandals, People who have loved ones at Hacienda are also fighting back, saying they want their loved ones to stay there. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Newly-released report claims to list priests accused of sexual abuse in the Diocese of Phoenix
Dozens of Roman Catholic clergy members have been accused of sexual abuse, and on Wednesday, their names were revealed. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
AzMERIT test scores show students struggling with English, Math
The AzMERIT Test results are in, and while they show some improvements, it isn't exactly the kind of results that people were hoping for. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Valley woman talks about her harrowing ordeal in the Dominican Republic
After nine American tourists have died in the Dominican Republic over the past 13 months, U.S. State Department officials are reporting statistics that show the threat to tourists in the country might be overblown. One Valey woman, however, begs to differ. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Valley churches will continue to help immigrants despite Trump's announcement on deportations
It's a presidential tweet that received lots of attention. Late Monday, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet that ICE will begin "removing millions of illegal aliens". FOX 10's Linda Williams reports on local reactions.
Hacienda HealthCare could lose license after maggots were found near patient's incision
The Arizona Department of Health Services is moving to revoke the license of the facility, the same facility where an incapacitated woman gave birth after being raped. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Greater Phoenix Economic Council rolls out campaign to persuade Californians to move to Phoenix
An aggressive campaign is being waged by the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
A "batty" idea: Some people turn to bat boxes as a way to combat mosquitoes
How are the mosquitoes in your yard this year? If they are making you miserable, there are plenty of suggestions on how to get rid of them, including one you may not have heard of. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.