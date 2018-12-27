10 dogs rescued from Midwest puppy mills now in Arizona
Their long journey is almost over for 10 dogs rescued from puppy mills in other states. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.
Privately funded portion of border wall appears in New Mexico town
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (FOX 10) - A privately funded portion of a border wall popped up late last week in a town in New Mexico. The town's mayor says the wall is in violation of city ordinance - but builders disagree.
Whistleblower comes forward with corruption allegations involving those in charge of Lewis prison
A whistleblower has come forward with new allegations of corruption involving those in charge at the Lewis Prison in Buckeye. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.
Peoria family sharing home with great horned owl
A Peoria family is sharing their home with a great horned owl, and two new arrivals on the way. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.
Pup reunited after owl carried it away in Scottsdale
It was a scary ride for a foster puppy, after it was picked up and carried away by an owl Friday morning.
Concerns over breast implants following reports over cancer link
Recently, the FDA announced it is taking a closer look at breast implants, after a panel of experts looked over several reports that say implants are linked to a cancer. FOX 10's Christina Carilla and Marc Martinez spoke with plastic surgeon Dr. Carlos Mata to discuss the report.
Some Maricopa County Sheriff's posse members back on patrol March 15
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says his department is making good progress in finishing background checks on armed posse members -- and some members should be back on the streets by mid-March.
Valley beats: Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers celebrate 20th anniversary
2019 is right around the corner and it will mark a milestone for one of the best known bands from right here in Arizona.
Maricopa County Recorder talks about polling place setup, as Election Day nears
As the Valley, along with the rest of the state and country, prepare to head to the polls for the midterm election, new practices are in place in Maricopa County to ensure things go properly on Election Day. FOX 10's Christina Carilla and Marc Martinez speak with Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes.
Man accused of tampering with food items at Target speaks out
A man accused of tampering with food products at Target stores in the Valley is speaking out.
Wonderful 100 to take last walk at weekend AIDS Walk
This Sunday, thousands will hit the streets in Phoenix to take part in the AIDS Walk, and it will be a bittersweet weekend for the top fundraising team. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.
Astronomers detect 'mysterious radio burst' from deep space
A new discovery by Canadian astronomers has re-ignited the question -- are we alone? FOX 10's Marc Martinez and Christina Carilla talk to ASU astronomer Nat Butler about what this discovery means.
Valley cleans up after monsoon storm left a trail of damages
Cleanup efforts are ongoing in parts of the Valley, after a powerful monsoon storm plowed through the area Thursday night. FOX 10 has team coverage of the storm that struck the West Valley Thursday night.
Viewers capture powerful monsoon video from across the Valley
As the monsoon storm battered Phoenix and other parts of the Valley Monday night, dozens of pictures and videos were sent into the FOX 10 newsroom by viewers from around Arizona.
DPS trooper in field training killed, another injured in shooting on I-10
An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has died and another was injured, following a shooting on Interstate 10 in the West Valley.
Historic church to reopen
FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.
Experts reveal the best method for getting enough sleep
How much sleep do you get each night? For many people, it's far less than the eight hours recommended by the experts. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.