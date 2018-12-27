Concerns over breast implants following reports over cancer link

Recently, the FDA announced it is taking a closer look at breast implants, after a panel of experts looked over several reports that say implants are linked to a cancer. FOX 10's Christina Carilla and Marc Martinez spoke with plastic surgeon Dr. Carlos Mata to discuss the report.

Maricopa County Recorder talks about polling place setup, as Election Day nears

As the Valley, along with the rest of the state and country, prepare to head to the polls for the midterm election, new practices are in place in Maricopa County to ensure things go properly on Election Day. FOX 10's Christina Carilla and Marc Martinez speak with Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes.