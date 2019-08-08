Community Fridge opens in downtown Mesa
"If you have too much food in your garden, donate it to us, we'll make sure the people who are hungry get it," Dennis McClung said.
Macy's Backstage opens in Superstition Springs Mall
A shop within a shop is the best way to describe the off-price business of Macy's Backstage.
SUV crashes into Ahwatukee apartment
AHWATUKEE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - It was a scary night for some people living in an Ahwatukee apartment complex after an SUV crashed into one of the apartments.
Keeping Up With The Jones: National Oyster Day
Hold on to your shells because today is National Oyster Day! FOX 10's Marcy Jones hits the streets to find out exactly how the Valley feels about these gems of the sea, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Local church works to beautify Glendale park
GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Triple-digit temperatures and humidity didn't stop dozens of volunteers from getting outside to help improve an area of Glendale.
Jeremy Roenick's Hockey School kicks off
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A NHL legend returned to the ice to pay it forward. Jeremy Roenick's Hockey School is in full swing.
Phoenix police: 71-year-old man found shot to death in crashed car
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in Phoenix.
Tempe police handing out free drink coupons for obeying traffic laws
TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Tempe Police Department is handing out coupons for free drinks to people who obey traffic laws. As part of its "2019 Positive Ticketing Campaign," officers will hand out Circle K coupons for either a free cold drink or hot beverage to members of the community who safely obey traffic, bicycle and pedestrian laws in the Valley.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Getting ready for the new school year with back-to-school shopping
School has already started for several areas around the Valley, but lots of folks are embarking on the dreaded back-to-school shopping trip. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
Containment figures rise as firefighters continue to battle Museum Fire north of Flagstaff
Fire crews are still trying to get a handle on the Museum Fire that is burning north of Flagstaff.
Man dies after being shot in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police say a man has died after he was shot in Tempe overnight. The Tempe Police Department says the shooting happened near Apache and McClintock at around 1 a.m.
Made In Her Image to hold film making camp at Phoenix Art Museum
Calling all female filmmakers! Made In Her Image is hosting a two-day filmmaking catalyst incubator camp followed by a screening at the Phoenix Art Museum on July 31.
"Rage Release Room" in Tempe helps you de-stress
Looking for a way to relieve stress? Simply Smashing Rage Release Room in Tempe is open for business and it's for more than just fun.
Residents in Flagstaff brace for potential flooding
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) - "What you're seeing behind me is a community coming together," JB Dewitt said. Volunteers have been shoveling sand into bags at stations around Flagstaff for hours in hopes of mitigating potential flood damage.
Flagstaff residents keeping close eye on Museum Fire
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) - As the Museum Fire increases in size, so does the concern of many Flagstaff residents. Locals Marsha and Carl say it's disconcerting to look up and see smoke so close.
