SUV crashes into Ahwatukee apartment

AHWATUKEE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - It was a scary night for some people living in an Ahwatukee apartment complex after an SUV crashed into one of the apartments.

Keeping Up With The Jones: National Oyster Day video

Keeping Up With The Jones: National Oyster Day

Hold on to your shells because today is National Oyster Day! FOX 10's Marcy Jones hits the streets to find out exactly how the Valley feels about these gems of the sea, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.

Tempe police handing out free drink coupons for obeying traffic laws

TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The Tempe Police Department is handing out coupons for free drinks to people who obey traffic laws. As part of its "2019 Positive Ticketing Campaign," officers will hand out Circle K coupons for either a free cold drink or hot beverage to members of the community who safely obey traffic, bicycle and pedestrian laws in the Valley.

Man dies after being shot in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police say a man has died after he was shot in Tempe overnight. The Tempe Police Department says the shooting happened near Apache and McClintock at around 1 a.m.

Residents in Flagstaff brace for potential flooding

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) - "What you're seeing behind me is a community coming together," JB Dewitt said. Volunteers have been shoveling sand into bags at stations around Flagstaff for hours in hopes of mitigating potential flood damage.