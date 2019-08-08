Woman accused of leaving toddler in grocery store parking lot has been arrested
Grainy photos from months ago in Phoenix helped put a woman accused of abandoning her toddler in a grocery store parking lot for almost two hours behind bars.
Valley teen survived lightning strike one year ago today
One year ago, the Valley was under a major weather alert. A powerful monsoon drenched the Valley. Strong winds also took out trees and powerlines and left parks under several inches of water. The storm also changed the lives of two El Mirage teenagers. They were walking in the park when they were struck by lightning. The bolt was powerful enough to stop one of the teen's hearts. We caught up with that teen on the year anniversary of the strike.
Chase Field to host Jehovah's Witnesses convention this weekend
Chase Field is getting a makeover from ball field to house of worship.
Phoenix Fire: Unknown powder found in Downtown Phoenix mail room deemed not hazardous
Phoenix Fire officials say four people were placed in precautionary quarantine following reports of an unknown powder at a mail room in Downtown Phoenix Tuesday night.
Arizona Humane Society declares "kitten crisis", asking for help
It's a kitten crisis of sorts at the Arizona Humane Society, as the shelter is over capacity with orphaned kittens. Now, they are sending out a plea for help.
Young hiker shares near-death ordeal at Fossil Creek
Fossil Creek is a popular destination for many to cool off, especially when it heats up, but if people run into trouble on the trails or near the water, it could be difficult for first responders to get to them in time.
Smart security camera alerts North Phoenix homeowner to burglary
A homeowner got a big surprise as he watches his home being burglarized, right from his phone. Now, he's hoping someone watching knows who the burglar is.
Talking Stick Resort Arena renovation efforts mean Arizona Rattlers will have to play in Glendale
It looks like the Arizona Rattlers are on the move from Downtown Phoenix to the West Valley.
Monsoon Watch: Storm brought rain and damaging winds to the Valley
The Valley saw another round of Monsoon weather Tuesday, which brought down trees and left some in the dark.
ADHS: Hacienda's Skilled Nursing Facility to close
New details have emerged about the embattled Hacienda HealthCare facility in South Phoenix. On Tuesday, state health officials confirmed to FOX 10 that Hacienda plans to close the Skilled Nursing Facility on that campus. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Flag flap: Peoria woman claims HOA told her to remove U.S. flag painting from curb
A Peoria woman who was trying to show her patriotic spirit ends up violating her neighborhood's homeowners association (HOA) rules without even knowing it. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Arizona Attorney General asks for state to resume executing death row inmates
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has written a letter to Governor Doug Ducey, requesting the state resume executing its prisoners on death row.
Jobseeker claims she almost fell for scam during job interview
Scammers are always trying to find new ways to take other people's money, but one Valley woman says she didn't expect this attempt.
With the federal government starting to execute inmates again, what does this mean for Arizona?
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The death penalty is back on the table as punishment for federal crimes.
Police search for suspect in Goodwill storage unit fire
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix police is looking for a suspect in connection to a fire at a storage unit. According to the Phoenix Police Department, new video shows the suspect trying to burglarize a storage unit behind a business near Seventh Street and Thunderbird on July 24.
Court explains ruling allowing vote on light rail initiative
The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected a contractors group's argument that a ballot measure to halt expansion of Phoenix's light rail system should be kept off an August election ballot because of how people were paid to collect voter signatures on initiative petitions.
Police release bodycam video of New Year's Eve shootout on the I-10
It was a wild chase down Valley freeways on New Year's Eve that ended with police shooting a serial bank robbery suspect. Now, a look at the incident from the officers' viewpoint is available, as Goodyear Police officials released hours of body camera footage of the chase and shooting. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Surprise to add prayer segment to meetings as Scottsdale goes to court over Satanic prayers
Next week, the City of Scottsdale will head to court to defend a decision to block members of the Satanic Temple from delivering an invocation at the beginning of council meetings.