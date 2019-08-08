Valley teen survived lightning strike one year ago today

One year ago, the Valley was under a major weather alert. A powerful monsoon drenched the Valley. Strong winds also took out trees and powerlines and left parks under several inches of water. The storm also changed the lives of two El Mirage teenagers. They were walking in the park when they were struck by lightning. The bolt was powerful enough to stop one of the teen's hearts. We caught up with that teen on the year anniversary of the strike.

Young hiker shares near-death ordeal at Fossil Creek

Fossil Creek is a popular destination for many to cool off, especially when it heats up, but if people run into trouble on the trails or near the water, it could be difficult for first responders to get to them in time.

Chase Field to host Jehovah's Witness convention video

The stadium will welcome many people for a Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention this weekend. Organizers are expecting 40,000 people to pack Chase Field on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, some will be coming from overseas. For those in attendance, the conference comes during a trying time for the country.

ADHS: Hacienda's Skilled Nursing Facility to close

New details have emerged about the embattled Hacienda HealthCare facility in South Phoenix. On Tuesday, state health officials confirmed to FOX 10 that Hacienda plans to close the Skilled Nursing Facility on that campus. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

Police search for suspect in Goodwill storage unit fire

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Phoenix police is looking for a suspect in connection to a fire at a storage unit. According to the Phoenix Police Department, new video shows the suspect trying to burglarize a storage unit behind a business near Seventh Street and Thunderbird on July 24.

Court explains ruling allowing vote on light rail initiative

The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected a contractors group's argument that a ballot measure to halt expansion of Phoenix's light rail system should be kept off an August election ballot because of how people were paid to collect voter signatures on initiative petitions.

Police release bodycam video of New Year's Eve shootout on the I-10

It was a wild chase down Valley freeways on New Year's Eve that ended with police shooting a serial bank robbery suspect. Now, a look at the incident from the officers' viewpoint is available, as Goodyear Police officials released hours of body camera footage of the chase and shooting. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

