Where are all the grasshoppers coming from?
It's an invasion that's gone viral, with a horde of grasshoppers all over Las Vegas. Now, some people in the Valley have noticed more grasshoppers as well.
New bike lanes, crosswalks and signals kick off the school year at some Mesa schools
It's the first day of school for many kids in Mesa, and this school year, the city's transportation department has made some big changes to school zones to make sure kids make it to class safely. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Company makes bulletproof backpacks to protect students during school shootings
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - As kids get ready to head back to school, many parents are busy buying school supplies. This year, you may see something that could surprise you. Bulletproof backpacks on store shelves. They're going mainstream, being sold at some major retailers.
Family of man who was shot, killed seeks justice
Heartbreak for the Holloway family is a familiar feeling. It was one month ago that Jazzmond, a 37-year-old father of two, was shot and killed while driving in Avondale.
Avondale police is asking for help in finding whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of a man who was just driving down the street.
Monsoon Watch: Storm brought rain and damaging winds to the Valley
The Valley saw another round of Monsoon weather Tuesday, which brought down trees and left some in the dark.
Arizona man bitten by shark at Florida beach talks about the ordeal
An Arizona man had a frightening experience while on vacation in Florida. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Residents in Flagstaff brace for potential flooding
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) - "What you're seeing behind me is a community coming together," JB Dewitt said. Volunteers have been shoveling sand into bags at stations around Flagstaff for hours in hopes of mitigating potential flood damage.
Mesa Police officer at the center of sexual harassment controversy 'reassigned to home'
MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Mesa say the police officer at the center of accusations of sexual harassment has been reassigned to his home, as new allegations surfaced.
NAU experts are anxious to study impact of Museum Fire on the area
As the Museum Fire continues to burn north of Flagstaff and cause concern for those who live nearby, experts are curious on the impact the fire will have on the area. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Man shot by Phoenix Police officer sues city in $50 million lawsuit
A man shot by Phoenix Police officers is suing the city for $50 million. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Phoenix firefighters bring presents to young hospital patients in "Christmas in July" event
Christmas came early for some young patients at several Valley hospitals, as Phoenix firefighters delivered some presents, thanks to some special donations. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Valley model on ending veteran homelessness getting attention from Washington D.C.
Ben Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, visited the Valley Wednesday to show his support for a veterans housing facility that his department helped fund.
Gilbert Police: Homicide suspect dead following barricade situation
Gilbert Police say a homicide suspect is dead following a barricade situation at a Motel 6 in Tempe.
New report details crash on Loop 101 that killed Salt River Police officer Clayton Townsend
A new report just obtained by FOX 10 details what happened the night Salt River Police officer Clayton Townsend was hit and killed on a Valley freeway. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Man in custody after being accused of sexual assault in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A Phoenix man has been arrested after being accused of raping a woman last month in Scottsdale.
Phoenix Police investigating officers after video shows alleged misconduct
Phoenix Police are investigating an incident of alleged misconduct by some of its officers after a video surfaced of them responding to a shoplifting incident. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Family demands changes after viral incident with Phoenix police, calls apologies a sham
The family suing the Phoenix Police Department after a now-viral incident, held a press conference Monday addressing the situation.
Thousands attend community meeting after videotaped Phoenix Police encounter goes viral
The city of Phoenix has organized a community meeting at a downtown church to discuss a videotaped encounter involving police officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a couple after their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store.