FOX 10's Renee Nelson has the details on an event at The Play Factory located in the Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa. Donate any school supply and get a $3 hour play ($9 value). You can also nominate your school to win the supplies at the end of the drive (runs through Aug. 19, 2019)

So far this summer, we've seen several heat-related deaths, a number of rescues and emergencies on Phoenix hiking trails and people overcome by the heat. FOX 10's Troy Hayden and Renee Nelson talk to Dr. Devin Minor with Banner Urgent Care Services about the signs of heatstroke and how to treat it.

Valley man celebrates 106th birthday on Christmas Day

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Sixty-three years, 63 Christmases and 63 birthdays spent together for the Fiollis. This Christmas, Mario celebrates birthday number 106. The Phoenix centenarian first saw his wife, Anna, on a street corner in a little town in Italy.

Construction worker injured in fall in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Firefighters say a worker was injured after falling inside a piece of construction equipment in downtown Phoenix. According to Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department, the worker was in a Bobcat tractor and trying to pour dirt into the basement from the street level at a construction site near First Avenue and Jefferson Street, when the weight shifted and the...