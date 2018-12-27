Modern Milk offers breastfeeding support, education, classes and more to new moms
August is National Breastfeeding Month and FOX 10's Renee Nelson is checking out Modern Milk - a resource for new mothers that need breastfeeding help, prenatal fitness classes and more in Scottsdale. http://modernmilk.com
International Beer Day at Pedal Haus Brewery
FOX 10's Renee Nelson checks out Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe near Ash Ave. and University Drive. https://pedalhausbrewery.com
Thrifty Thursday: The Play Factory in Superstition Springs Mall
FOX 10's Renee Nelson has the details on an event at The Play Factory located in the Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa. Donate any school supply and get a $3 hour play ($9 value). You can also nominate your school to win the supplies at the end of the drive (runs through Aug. 19, 2019)
Desert Storm Elite's cheer and gymnastics camp
FOX 10's Renee Nelson checks out Desert Storm Elite's cheer and gymnastics camp in Scottsdale. http://desertstormelite.com
Wicked City Kitchen's homemade granola bars
Chef Slade Grove from Wicked City Kitchen shares a recipe for granola bars that are great for school lunches and after school snacks. Recipe: http://bit.ly/wck-granola-bars
Trapp Haus BBQ competes on Food Network's BBQ Brawl
We know Phil Johnson makes award-winning BBQ and soon the rest of the country will too. The local grill master and owner of Trapp Haus is competing on the Food Network's BBQ Brawl on August 1. https://trapphausbbq.com
Blue Mind: Science that shows how being near or in water makes you happier
You're over-scheduled and can't unplug. FOX 10's Renee Nelson shows us an easy way to relax by finding an activity you can do in water. It's called Blue Mind. For more information, head to Dr. Wallace J. Nichols website here: www.wallacejnichols.org
Signs of heatstroke and how to treat it
So far this summer, we've seen several heat-related deaths, a number of rescues and emergencies on Phoenix hiking trails and people overcome by the heat. FOX 10's Troy Hayden and Renee Nelson talk to Dr. Devin Minor with Banner Urgent Care Services about the signs of heatstroke and how to treat it.
800-pound alligator arrives at Odysea in the Desert
His name is "Mighty Mike", and he is the newest attraction at Odysea In The Desert. FOX 10's Renee Nelson reports.
FOX Nation hosts first-ever fan summit in Scottsdale
The Valley is the headquarters for FOX Nation on May 14 as the streaming news channel holds its first-ever fan summit in Scottsdale.
400-mile bike ride raises money for veterans and first responders
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A 400-mile bike ride is raising funds to help veterans, first responders, and their families. Among the recipients is the family of fallen Salt River Police officer Clayton Townsend.
400-mile bike ride raises money for veterans and first responders
A 400-mile bike ride is raising funds to help veterans, first responders, and their families. Among the recipients is the family of fallen Salt River Police officer Clayton Townsend.
Inaugural Scottsdale Tennis Week kicks off this weekend
The weather will be just about perfect this weekend. If you're a tennis fan, then you might want to head out to Scottsdale for a fun tennis event.
Inaugural Scottsdale Tennis Week kicks off in Old Town
The weather will be just about perfect this weekend. If you're a tennis fan, then you might want to head out to Scottsdale for a fun tennis event.
International Sportsmen's Expo now underway in Scottsdale
It's the event outdoor lovers wait for all year, and the International Sportsmen's Expo is underway at Scottsdale's Westworld. FOX 10's Renee Nelson reports.
After Christmas snack: Goats help recycle trees at petting zoo
Your Christmas trees are being turned into snacks for goats at a petting zoo south of the Valley. FOX 10's Renee Nelson has more on the unusual recycling program.
Homeward Bound family received unique Christmas experience in Scottsdale
Lots of kids woke up on Christmas Day and played with the new toys they got for Christmas, but one Homeward Bound family is doing something a little different. FOX 10's Renee Nelson reports.
Valley man celebrates 106th birthday on Christmas Day
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Sixty-three years, 63 Christmases and 63 birthdays spent together for the Fiollis. This Christmas, Mario celebrates birthday number 106. The Phoenix centenarian first saw his wife, Anna, on a street corner in a little town in Italy.
Construction worker injured in fall in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Firefighters say a worker was injured after falling inside a piece of construction equipment in downtown Phoenix. According to Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department, the worker was in a Bobcat tractor and trying to pour dirt into the basement from the street level at a construction site near First Avenue and Jefferson Street, when the weight shifted and the...