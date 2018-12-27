Moonfish travel website with flight deal alerts launches in Phoenix
FOX 10's Troy Hayden and Syleste Rodriguez talk to Moonfish CEO George Zeng about how it works, destinations, savings deals and top travel trends. https://moonfish.com
Arizona asks for US Supreme Court involvement in opioid case
Arizona's attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court to force the Sackler family, which owns OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma, to return billions of dollars they took out of the company.
Wicked City Kitchen's homemade granola bars
Chef Slade Grove from Wicked City Kitchen shares a recipe for granola bars that are great for school lunches and after school snacks. Recipe: http://bit.ly/wck-granola-bars
Trapp Haus BBQ competes on Food Network's BBQ Brawl
We know Phil Johnson makes award-winning BBQ and soon the rest of the country will too. The local grill master and owner of Trapp Haus is competing on the Food Network's BBQ Brawl on August 1. https://trapphausbbq.com
Signs of heatstroke and how to treat it
So far this summer, we've seen several heat-related deaths, a number of rescues and emergencies on Phoenix hiking trails and people overcome by the heat. FOX 10's Troy Hayden and Renee Nelson talk to Dr. Devin Minor with Banner Urgent Care Services about the signs of heatstroke and how to treat it.
U.S. Congressmen visit Yuma to get a closer look at the border
YUMA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - This week, a group of lawmakers traveled from Washington, D.C. to Yuma to get a first-hand look at what is going on there.
Arizona company claims new tech can help build 1 mile of border wall per day
As the federal government gets ready to spend nearly $1 billion on a border wall in Texas and Arizona, a Valley contractor makes a high profile bid. FOX 10's Troy Hayden reports.
Made in Arizona: Tonto Basin Cactus
You can't get much more "Made in Arizona" than prickly pear cactus - it's everywhere. You can even find fresh prickly pear products if you know where to look.
Diamondbacks debut 3 new mega hot dogs for upcoming season
State prison initiative helps female inmates earn money, work experience
If we told you there is a big call center in the Valley that is responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, you might not be that surprised, but what if we told you that call center is behind the walls of a state prison, and the people making the calls and generating all that money are inmates? FOX 10's Troy Hayden reports.
Video of hostage situation at Buckeye prison released
The Arizona Department of Corrections has released video from a hostage situation between an inmate and an employee in a prison library.
Shannon's Law: Don't ring in the new year with gunshots
Fire a shot, get caught. Glendale police are reminding people not to fire guns while ringing in the new year. It's all part of Shannon's Law. FOX 10's Troy Hayden explains the law and the girl it's named after.
FRAME BY FRAME: Dam lowered on Tempe Town Lake
Water is flowing down the Salt River again, as a new set of steel dams were lowered at Tempe Town Lake, following heavy rainfall from the remnants of Rosa. FOX 10's Troy Hayden reports.
McSally launches Senate campaign in heated Arizona contest
Arizona Congresswoman Martha McSally is launching her bid for the U.S. Senate on Friday. She becomes the third high-profile Republican to enter the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake in a state deeply divided by President Donald Trump's agenda.
'Dancing' Tesla Model X visits AZAM
A "dancing" Tesla Model X stops by the FOX 10 studios with a cool holiday surprise!
USS Arizona veteran remembers "date which will live in infamy"
The battleship named after the 48th state sunk on December 7, 1941, during the attack on Hawaii's Pearl Harbor. Today, there are just five people who survived that day, who are still alive. FOX 10's Troy Hayden caught up with one of them.
Out-of-town hiker rescued from Camelback Mountain
A couple of hikers were in need of some help on Thursday. FOX 10's Troy Hayden reports.
WAITING THEIR DESTINY: The changing life of people on Arizona's Death Row
These people have committed terrible crimes, and they are awaiting the ultimate punishment -- death. Life for inmates on Arizona's Death Row were strict in the past, but that has changed. FOX 10's Troy Hayden reports.