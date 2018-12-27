Signs of heatstroke and how to treat it video

Signs of heatstroke and how to treat it

So far this summer, we've seen several heat-related deaths, a number of rescues and emergencies on Phoenix hiking trails and people overcome by the heat. FOX 10's Troy Hayden and Renee Nelson talk to Dr. Devin Minor with Banner Urgent Care Services about the signs of heatstroke and how to treat it.

Made in Arizona: Tonto Basin Cactus

You can't get much more "Made in Arizona" than prickly pear cactus - it's everywhere. You can even find fresh prickly pear products if you know where to look.

Made in Arizona: Tonto Basin Cactus video

Made in Arizona: Tonto Basin Cactus

You can't get much more "Made in Arizona" than prickly pear cactus - it's everywhere. You can even find fresh prickly pear products if you know where to look.

State prison initiative helps female inmates earn money, work experience

If we told you there is a big call center in the Valley that is responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, you might not be that surprised, but what if we told you that call center is behind the walls of a state prison, and the people making the calls and generating all that money are inmates? FOX 10's Troy Hayden reports.

Shannon's Law: Don't ring in the new year with gunshots

Fire a shot, get caught. Glendale police are reminding people not to fire guns while ringing in the new year. It's all part of Shannon's Law. FOX 10's Troy Hayden explains the law and the girl it's named after.

FRAME BY FRAME: Dam lowered on Tempe Town Lake

Water is flowing down the Salt River again, as a new set of steel dams were lowered at Tempe Town Lake, following heavy rainfall from the remnants of Rosa. FOX 10's Troy Hayden reports.

McSally launches Senate campaign in heated Arizona contest

Arizona Congresswoman Martha McSally is launching her bid for the U.S. Senate on Friday. She becomes the third high-profile Republican to enter the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake in a state deeply divided by President Donald Trump's agenda.

USS Arizona veteran remembers "date which will live in infamy"

The battleship named after the 48th state sunk on December 7, 1941, during the attack on Hawaii's Pearl Harbor. Today, there are just five people who survived that day, who are still alive. FOX 10's Troy Hayden caught up with one of them.