After leading team to historic World Cup win, Jill Ellis is stepping down as head coach of USWNT
After leading the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team to historic back-to-back FIFA Women's World Cup titles and earning a new record for number of games as head coach of the national team (127 matches, to be exact), Jill Ellis will be stepping down from her role as head coach following the completion of the Victory Tour in October, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday.
Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women's soccer team
Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, is now supporting its members' fight for equal pay.
Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win
President Trump unequivocally congratulated the United States women's soccer team after its repeat World Cup win on Sunday -- putting aside, at least for the moment, the firestorm surrounding star forward Megan Rapinoe's vow never to visit the White House.
Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events
As the U.S. Women’s National Team heads into what could be a historic fourth win in the final round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, some are voicing concerns about the broadcast schedule — two major men’s soccer event finals will also be occurring on Sunday.
USA vs. England means business for Valley English pub
On Tuesday, the U.S. Women's World Cup Team defeated England, 2-1, and secured a spot in the finals. It was an exciting game from the get-go, especially for people who happened to have the day off, and went to watch it with a room full of soccer football fans. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.