England fans witness soccer history at Phoenix pub
Wednesday saw more 2018 FIFA World Cup action, as fans of England and Columbia witnessed a fight to the finish that eventually saw England prevailing. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Could World Cup momentum turn into MLS franchise?
As the 2018 FIFA World Cup continues, there's a renewed focus on what it could mean for Phoenix's bid to join Major League Soccer, considered to be America's top professional soccer league. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Soccer rules: Learning the basics as the World Cup heats up
If you want to enjoy the game, it helps to know the rules. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Sales for World Cup merchandise booming at Phoenix sports store
Sports apparel stores all over the country are seeing a huge rise in merchandise sales since the last World Cup games four years ago, especially at local shops like Deportes America.
Barca Academy soccer players in Casa Grande offer hope to U.S.
If you want to get excited about the World Cup and learn about soccer, who are the best people to ask? Of course, kids.
Mexico's success in the World Cup hopes to bring together Mexicans and Americans
Mexico's success at the World Cup comes at the backdrop of heightened tensions in the valley and around the country after President Trump's decision to separate children from their parents who are attempting to make their way across the border.