Chicago Cubs fans relish in first game of spring training since World Series win
Chicago Cubs fans relish in the first game of the spring training season. Fox 10's Stefania Okolie reports.
Valley cancer survivor says hope in Cubs kept him alive
A Valley man says he is lucky to be alive to see the World Series. He was given a few months to live after a cancer diagnosis but now he is cancer free and cheering on his favorite team.
Long wait for die-hard Cubs fan
FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin talked to the Chicago native, turned valley resident who's excited for the 2016 World Series.
Reverse the Billy Goat Curse!
Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill is no stranger to Cubs fans and they're hoping to lift the Billy goat curse for the 2016 World Series by roasting a goat!
Free sliders if Cubs win the World Series
A well-known valley restaurant is promising to feed a whole lot of fans if the Chicago Cubs win it all! FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.