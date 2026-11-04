Arizona weather forecast: Dry spell continues with highs near 80 degrees in Phoenix

The Brief The dry spell continues across Arizona with a forecast high of 77 degrees in Phoenix on Wednesday. Breezy conditions will impact higher elevations on Wednesday, while a weak system brings a slight shower chance Friday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s over the weekend under mostly sunny skies.



The dry spell continues this Wednesday across Arizona.

What to Expect:

The forecast high hits 77 degrees in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It will remain sunny and dry across most of the state. A storm system passes to the north of Arizona throughout the day, and this may trigger a few spotty showers for far northeastern Arizona. Winds are expected to increase as well, but only over the higher elevations. Gusts around 20 to 30 mph are likely in Flagstaff, and gusts of 25 to 35 mph are possible over the White Mountains.

Thursday will be another dry day across the state. The forecast high reaches 78 degrees and mostly sunny in Phoenix.

Friday there is a chance a weak storm system will pass over Arizona. If it tracks directly over Arizona, and has enough strength, it may help trigger a few scattered showers over northern and eastern Arizona. Model data is not in agreement on this potential system, as some keep the storm too weak or farther centered to the northeast. For now, there is a low shower chance for higher elevation towns throughout the day and evening on Friday.

This weekend brings a continuation of a sunny to mostly sunny forecast with climbing high temperatures. The high reaches 80 degrees in Phoenix on Friday, and 82 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Looking Further Ahead:

Early next week appears to remain dry or mostly dry with highs still in the low 80s to upper 70s.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury

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