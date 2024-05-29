Arizona weather forecast: We are officially in a toasty stretch

Perfect conditions for wildfires to spark and spread will continue through the week: dry, hot and breezy.

We're officially in a toasty stretch across the lower deserts with highs consistently above 100 degrees around the Valley. Wednesday afternoon reached 103 degrees and the forecast will be on repeat Thursday with a high of 104 expected. Friday may reach 106, Saturday up to 106 and Sunday at 104 degrees. Especially by the weekend, gusts 20-25 mph are expected around Phoenix.

Unfortunately, high pressure will continue to impact the forecast into next week. Highs will likely climb from around 105 degrees next Monday and Tuesday to above 105 and closing in on 110 by mid-to-late next week. With the increasing temperatures, overnight lows will also jump from the middle 70s to the low 80s next week.

Rain isn't expected through at least the next week, which brings us into June. The dry conditions will continue to create more fuel for any wildfires that develop.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting parts of Arizona, particularly north and east, may see drought conditions develop or worsen over the summer thanks to continued hot and dry weather.

----

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Watch live national coverage from FOX Weather: