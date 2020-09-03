Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Nana lashes Belize with heavy wind, rain

Updated 18 mins ago
Hurricanes
Associated Press

Hurricane Nana floods Honduras before reaching Belize

Hurricane Nana hit the coast of Belize during the early hours of September 3, with predictions of “life-threatening flash floods and mudslides” from the National Hurricane Center. (Credit: COPECO via Storyful)

PUNTA GORDA, Belize (AP) - Hurricane Nana made landfall in Belize, pelting a relatively sparsely populated stretch of the country's coast with heavy rain and wind before weakening to a tropical storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported early Thursday that Nana hit land between the coastal towns of Dangriga and Placencia, at an area around 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), making it barely a hurricane. The storm was moving west-southwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

Later in the morning, Nana weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds near 70 mph (110 kph).

Workers board up the windows of a store in preparation for hurricane Nana -expected as a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 74 to 95mph (119 to 152kph)- in Belize City, Belize, on September 02, 2020. (Photo by JOSE A. SANCHEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of people stocked up on food, water and construction materials Wednesday ahead of the landfall. Long lines stretched through supermarkets and hardware store shelves were nearly bare as residents of Belize bought materials to board up windows and doors.

Belize issued a hurricane warning for its coastline. Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras. Forecasters said Nana would weaken rapidly as it moved inland Thursday, drenching Belize and Guatemala.

Local leaders in rural villages in Belize's southernmost district of Toledo were awaiting word from the National Emergency Management Organization to open hurricane shelters.