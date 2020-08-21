Marco downgraded to Tropical Storm, TS Laura continues strengthening near Cuba

While the track for Tropical Storm Marco is becoming clearer, the track for Tropical Storm Laura remains a little uncertain. The cones of uncertainty have the City of Houston within Marco's path.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Marco has strengthened into a hurricane with maximum winds of 65 mph with higher gusts. Tropical Storm Marco, which was a hurricane earlier Sunday, is still located in the central Gulf about 185 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Marco is expected to make landfall on Monday evening along the Louisiana coast at a Cat. 1 hurricane.

If both Marco and Laura were both upgraded to hurricanes, it would be the first time two hurricanes were in the Gulf at the same time since the start of record-keeping in 1851.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center continues to show that Laura could make landfall as a hurricane Wednesday morning, but now eastern Texas to eastern Mississippi are within the cone of uncertainty.

Forecasters predicted a historically active season this year, and so far, that has proven accurate. Of the 12 named storms so far this season, nine were the earliest use of that letter-name ever, the latest being 'Laura.'

Should all of the alphabetical names get used up, the National Hurricane Center will begin using the Greek alphabet to name storms. That's only happened once before, during the record-breaking season of 2005 -- remembered most for hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.

TROPICAL STORM MARCO

Tropical Storm Marco has entered the Gulf of Mexico moving to the north-northwest near 12 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue. The system will move across the central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and approach the central and northwestern Gulf coast on Monday and Tuesday.

A Hurricane Hunter aircraft has indicated that maximum sustained winds at 65 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (165 km) from the center.

Marco became a hurricane on Sunday morning. Weakening is forecasted to occur on Monday night and Tuesday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

- Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi

- Lake Borgne

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Missouri

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:



- Sabine Pass to Morgan City Louisiana

- Ocean Springs Mississippi to the Mississippi/Alabama border

- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

- Cameron to west of Morgan City

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:



- Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

Tropical Storm Laura is now located over eastern Cuba with heavy rains occurring over Haiti, Jamaica and eastern Cuba.

Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph, and a generally west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.

The forecast track has Tropical Storm Laura's center moving near or over the southern coast of Cuba on Sunday night and Monday, and move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday. Laura is expected to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday.

As of the 11 p.m. EDT update from the NHC, maximum sustained winds are 65 mph with higher gusts. The NHC says slow strengthening is expected over the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

- Cuban Provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago De Cuba, Granma, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar Del Rio, and the Isle of Youth

- Dry Tortugas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- Florida Keys from Craig Key to Key West and the Dry Tortugas

