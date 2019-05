Police say two people are dead and another is critically injured following a triple shooting at a west Phoenix parking lot. Police say two people are dead and another is critically injured following a triple shooting at a west Phoenix parking lot.

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police say two people are dead and another is critically injured following a triple shooting at a west Phoenix parking lot.

According to Detective Luis Samudio with the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened late Thursday night near 45th and Virginia Avenues.

Police say two people, a 34-year-old woman and a man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she is in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

A homicide investigation this morning after @phoenixpolice say three people were shot two died. It happened at an apartment complex near 45th Avenue and Thomas @FOX10Phoenix @mrobisonfox10 #Fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/s7sNKDCjEk — Anita Roman Fox 10 (@ANITAROMANFOX10) May 31, 2019

