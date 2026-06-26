Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations - 2026

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The Brief Check out July 4th events for cities and towns in Arizona. The celebrations are sorted by county: Maricopa, Coconino, Apache, Gila, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, and Yuma.



Looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of events in areas across Arizona that are holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations for 2026:

Maricopa County

Anthem - Independence Day Celebration

July 3, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Anthem Community Park

41703 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy.

Anthem, AZ 85086

Free admission and parking

https://www.anthemcouncil.com

Apache Junction - 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

July 4

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.

Superstition Shadows Park

1091 W. Southern Ave.

Apache Junction, AZ

The event is not at the high school football/track field

https://www.apachejunctionaz.gov/700/4th-of-July

Avondale - Light Up the Sky Independence Day Celebration

July 4, 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 8:25 p.m.

Phoenix Raceway

7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.

Avondale, AZ 85323

Free admission

https://www.avondaleaz.gov/LightUptheSky

Buckeye - Independence Day Celebration

July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.

Buckeye Airport

3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.

Buckeye, AZ

Free admission

https://www.buckeyeaz.gov

Chandler's All-American Bash

July 4, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

Stage Plaza

178 E. Commonwealth Ave.

Chandler, AZ 85255

Free admission

https://www.chandleraz.gov

Fountain Hills' Fourth at the Fountain

July 4, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Fountain Park

12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.

Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

http://fountainhillsaz.gov/fourth

Gilbert - 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Gilbert Regional Park

3005 E. Queen Creek Rd.

Gilbert, AZ

Free admission

Parking: $20 per car (credit or debit card only)

https://www.gilbertaz.gov

Glendale - Firework Fest

July 3, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Westgate Entertainment District

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.

Glendale, AZ 85305

Free admission

https://westgateaz.com

Goodyear's Star Spangled 4th

July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Drone show: 8:45 p.m.

Goodyear Ballpark

1933 S. Ballpark Way

Goodyear, AZ 85338

Free admission and parking

https://www.goodyearaz.gov

Litchfield Park - Sparkle in the Square - An America 250 Celebration

July 3, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.

279 N. La Loma Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

https://www.facebook.com/events/1274507891499885

Litchfield Park - 4th of July Splash Bash

July 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Litchfield Park Recreation Center

100 S. Old Litchfield Rd.

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

$6 per person or free with valid pool pass

$2 for kids under 3 years old

https://www.litchfieldpark.gov

Mesa - Arizona Celebration of Freedom

July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Drone show at 9:25 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:35 p.m.

Mesa Convention Center

263 N. Center St.

Downtown Mesa, AZ

This is a cashless event

https://azcelebrationoffreedom.com

Peoria's All-American Festival

July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Peoria Sports Complex

Main Stadium

16101 N. 83rd Ave.

Peoria, AZ

Free admission

https://www.peoriaaz.gov

Fabulous Phoenix 4th

July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Steele Indian Park

300 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Free admission

No vehicle entrance or public parking at the event

https://www.phoenix.gov

Phoenix - 4th of July Parade and Celebration

July 4, 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Bike parade starts at 8 a.m.

Royal Palm Park

8405 N. 15th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85021

https://www.royalpalmneighborhoodphx.com

Pleasant Harbor's Celebrate America '25

July 3, 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant

8708 W. Harbor Blvd.

Peoria, AZ 85383

Free admission

Parking: $35 per vehicle

Parking with watercraft: $40

https://pleasantharbor.com

Queen Creek - Hometown 4th

July 4

Gates open at 2 p.m.

Schnepf Farms

24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Admission: $21 per person, free for kids 2 and under

https://schnepffarms.com

Scottsdale - 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

This is a cashless event

https://scottsdale4th.com

Surprise - Independence Day Celebration

July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks start at 8:45 p.m.

Surprise Community Park - 16089 N. Bullard Ave.

Mark Coronado Park - 15960 N. Bullard Ave.

Surprise, AZ

https://surpriseaz.gov/1385/Independence-Day

Tempe - 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tempe Town Lake

80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://www.tempefourth.com

Tolleson - 4th of July Celebration

July 3, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks at 9 p.m. (weather permitting)

Veterans Park

8601 W. Van Buren St.

Tolleson, AZ

Free admission and parking

https://tolleson.az.gov/fireworks

Coconino County

Flagstaff - Celebrating America's Freedom

July 4

Activities start at 4 p.m.

Drone show at 9 p.m.

Foxglenn Park

4200 E. Butler Ave.

Flagstaff, AZ

Free admission

https://www.flagstaffarizona.org

Flagstaff - A Flag Fourth 2026

July 4, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater

Fort Tuthill County Park

250 Garrison Rd.

Flagstaff, AZ 86005

https://www.flagstaffsymphony.org

Grand Canyon/Tusayan - 4th of July Event

July 4, 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Parade starts at 4 p.m.

Drone light show at dusk

Located 1 mile from Grand Canyon South Rim entrance

Free admission

https://tusayan-az.gov

Sedona - 4th of July Celebration - Summer Splash!

July 4, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sedona Community Pool

570 Posse Ground Rd.

Sedona, AZ 86336

Free admission

https://www.sedonaaz.gov

Williams - Celebrate America 250

July 4

Festivities start at 10 a.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Cureton Park

601 N. Grand Canyon Blvd.

Williams, AZ

https://experiencewilliams.com/4th-of-july-williams

Apache County

Greer - Sunrise Park Resort Fireworks

July 4

Fireworks EVENT CANCELED due to Stage 2 fire danger

Other activities will continue

Sunrise Park Resort

200 Highway 273

Greer, AZ 85927

https://newsletter.gowhitemountains.com

https://sunrise.ski/events/kings-and-comrades

St. Johns - 4th of July

July 4

Fireworks at dusk

St. Johns Airport

https://www.stjohnsaz.gov

Wellton - 4th of July Celebration

July 4

Fireworks start at dusk

Butterfield Park

10234 Dome St.

Wellton, AZ

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1EeG3Xfvx8

Gila County

Eagar - 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Parade at 9 a.m.

Rodeo at Noon

Fireworks at dusk

Cowpuncher Pond

Eagar, AZ

Free admission

https://gowhitemountains.com

Payson - 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 1 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Green Valley Park

1000 W. Country Club Dr.

Payson, AZ 85541

https://adventurepayson.com

Mohave County

Kingman - July 4th Fireworks Show

July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Mohave County Fairgrounds

2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

Kingman, AZ 86401

https://www.explorekingman.com

Lake Havasu City -Fire on the Water 4th of July Festival

July 4, 9 p.m.

Fireworks are wind & weather permitting

Rotary Park Baseball Diamond

1400 S. Smoketree Ave.

Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Free admission

https://www.golakehavasu.com

Navajo County

Pinetop - July 4th Fine Arts & Crafts Festival

July 3-5

Orchard at Charlie Clark's Steakhouse

1701 E. White Mountain Blvd.

Pinetop, AZ 85935

https://www.highcountryartgallery.com

Show Low - Freedom Fest

July 4

Parade starts at 9 a.m.

FreedomFest starts at 3 p.m. - Show Low High School

Fireworks start at 9 p.m. - Show Low High School

https://newsletter.gowhitemountains.com

Taylor - Independence Day & Rodeo

July 4

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Taylor Arizona Rodeo Grounds

202 Center St.

Taylor, AZ

https://gowhitemountains.com

Pima County

Marana's Star-Spangled Spectacular

July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Crossroads at Silverbell District Park

7548 N. Silverbell Rd.

Tucson, AZ 85743

https://www.maranaaz.gov

Oro Valley - July 4th Celebration

July 4, 6 p.m. - 9:20 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

James D. Kriegh Park

23 W. Calle Concordia

Oro Valley, AZ 85704

https://www.orovalleyaz.gov

Sahuarita's Stars & Stripes

July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Anamax Park

17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas

Sahuarita, AZ 85629

Free admission

https://www.sahuaritaparksandrec.org

Tucson - "A" Mountain Fireworks Celebration

July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Sentinel Peak Park

1001 Sentinel Peak Rd. South

Tucson, AZ 85745

Tucson - Diamonds in the Sky Celebration

July 4, 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Baseball game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks start after the game ends

Kino Sports Complex

2500 E. Ajo Way

Tucson, AZ 85713

Free entry with one non-perishable food item per person or $1 donation per person.

https://www.visittucson.org

Pinal County

Casa Grande 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Paul Mason Sports Complex

2525 N. Pinal Ave.

Casa Grande, AZ 85122

Free admission

https://casagrandeaz.gov

Florence - 4th of July Freedom Fest

July 4, 5 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Florence Multipurpose Field & Aquatic Center

174 W. 1st St.

Florence, AZ

https://www.florenceaz.gov

https://www.facebook.com/events/2133481813873201

Maricopa - Great American 4th

July 4, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Copper Sky Regional Park

44345 W. Bowlin Rd.

Maricopa, AZ 85138

https://www.maricopa-az.gov

Santa Cruz County

Nogales - 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.

Turley Park

Nogales, AZ

https://santacruzheritage.org

Patagonia - 4th of July Celebration

July 4

Parade starts at 11 a.m.

Fireworks at dusk

https://visitskyislands.com

https://www.facebook.com/share/1BL1oqfKL9

Rio Rico - Freedom Fest

July 3, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Double R Arena (Rio Rico Stables)

320 Stables Lane

Rio Rico, AZ

Free admission

https://visitnogalesaz.com/upcoming-events

https://allevents.in/rio-rico

Tubac - 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 10 a.m. - Noon

1 Burruel St.

Tubac, AZ 85646

Free admission

tubacpresidio.org/events

Yavapai County

Clarkdale - Old Fashioned 4th of July

July 4, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Parade starts at 9 a.m.

Clarkdale Town Park

1001 Main St.

Clarkdale, AZ 86324

https://clarkdale.az.gov/fourthofjuly

Cottonwood - Fantastic Family 4th of July

July 4, 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Cottonwood Kids Park

350 S. 12th St.

Cottonwood, AZ

Parking: $1 per vehicle

Jerome - Founder’s Fourth of July Parade

July 4, 10 a.m.

Downtown Jerome, AZ

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1DGxWZ2Q3e

Prescott's 4th - Freedom, Fun and Fireworks

July 4

Gates open at 2 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Watson Lake

3101 Watson Lake Rd.

Prescott, AZ 86301

Free parking and admission

https://prescott-az.gov

Prescott Valley - Red, White, and Boom

July 4, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Prescott Valley Civic Center

7501 Skoog Blvd.

Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Free admission

https://www.prescottvalley-az.gov

Wickenburg - 4th of July Spectacular

July 4, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Sunset Park

3020 W. Wickenburg Way

Wickenburg, AZ

https://wickenburgaz.gov/events

Yuma County

Yuma - Independence Day Celebration

July 4

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Desert Sun Stadium

1280 W. Desert Sun Dr.

Yuma, AZ 85365

Free admission

https://www.yumaaz.gov