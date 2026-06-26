Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations - 2026
Looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of events in areas across Arizona that are holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations for 2026:
Maricopa County
Anthem - Independence Day Celebration
- July 3, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Anthem Community Park
- 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy.
- Anthem, AZ 85086
- Free admission and parking
- https://www.anthemcouncil.com
Apache Junction - 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
- July 4
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
- Superstition Shadows Park
- 1091 W. Southern Ave.
- Apache Junction, AZ
- The event is not at the high school football/track field
- https://www.apachejunctionaz.gov/700/4th-of-July
Avondale - Light Up the Sky Independence Day Celebration
- July 4, 6 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:25 p.m.
- Phoenix Raceway
- 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr.
- Avondale, AZ 85323
- Free admission
- https://www.avondaleaz.gov/LightUptheSky
Buckeye - Independence Day Celebration
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
- Buckeye Airport
- 3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.
- Buckeye, AZ
- Free admission
- https://www.buckeyeaz.gov
Chandler's All-American Bash
- July 4, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
- Stage Plaza
- 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.
- Chandler, AZ 85255
- Free admission
- https://www.chandleraz.gov
Fountain Hills' Fourth at the Fountain
- July 4, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Fountain Park
- 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.
- Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
- http://fountainhillsaz.gov/fourth
Gilbert - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Gilbert Regional Park
- 3005 E. Queen Creek Rd.
- Gilbert, AZ
- Free admission
- Parking: $20 per car (credit or debit card only)
- https://www.gilbertaz.gov
Glendale - Firework Fest
- July 3, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Westgate Entertainment District
- 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- Free admission
- https://westgateaz.com
Goodyear's Star Spangled 4th
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Drone show: 8:45 p.m.
- Goodyear Ballpark
- 1933 S. Ballpark Way
- Goodyear, AZ 85338
- Free admission and parking
- https://www.goodyearaz.gov
Litchfield Park - Sparkle in the Square - An America 250 Celebration
- July 3, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
- 279 N. La Loma Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.facebook.com/events/1274507891499885
Litchfield Park - 4th of July Splash Bash
- July 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Litchfield Park Recreation Center
- 100 S. Old Litchfield Rd.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- $6 per person or free with valid pool pass
- $2 for kids under 3 years old
- https://www.litchfieldpark.gov
Mesa - Arizona Celebration of Freedom
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Drone show at 9:25 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9:35 p.m.
- Mesa Convention Center
- 263 N. Center St.
- Downtown Mesa, AZ
- This is a cashless event
- https://azcelebrationoffreedom.com
Peoria's All-American Festival
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Peoria Sports Complex
- Main Stadium
- 16101 N. 83rd Ave.
- Peoria, AZ
- Free admission
- https://www.peoriaaz.gov
Fabulous Phoenix 4th
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Steele Indian Park
- 300 E. Indian School Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85012
- Free admission
- No vehicle entrance or public parking at the event
- https://www.phoenix.gov
Phoenix - 4th of July Parade and Celebration
- July 4, 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Bike parade starts at 8 a.m.
- Royal Palm Park
- 8405 N. 15th Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85021
- https://www.royalpalmneighborhoodphx.com
Pleasant Harbor's Celebrate America '25
- July 3, 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant
- 8708 W. Harbor Blvd.
- Peoria, AZ 85383
- Free admission
- Parking: $35 per vehicle
- Parking with watercraft: $40
- https://pleasantharbor.com
Queen Creek - Hometown 4th
- July 4
- Gates open at 2 p.m.
- Schnepf Farms
- 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- Admission: $21 per person, free for kids 2 and under
- https://schnepffarms.com
Scottsdale - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- WestWorld of Scottsdale
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- This is a cashless event
- https://scottsdale4th.com
Surprise - Independence Day Celebration
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:45 p.m.
- Surprise Community Park - 16089 N. Bullard Ave.
- Mark Coronado Park - 15960 N. Bullard Ave.
- Surprise, AZ
- https://surpriseaz.gov/1385/Independence-Day
Tempe - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Tempe Town Lake
- 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://www.tempefourth.com
Tolleson - 4th of July Celebration
- July 3, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks at 9 p.m. (weather permitting)
- Veterans Park
- 8601 W. Van Buren St.
- Tolleson, AZ
- Free admission and parking
- https://tolleson.az.gov/fireworks
Coconino County
Flagstaff - Celebrating America's Freedom
- July 4
- Activities start at 4 p.m.
- Drone show at 9 p.m.
- Foxglenn Park
- 4200 E. Butler Ave.
- Flagstaff, AZ
- Free admission
- https://www.flagstaffarizona.org
Flagstaff - A Flag Fourth 2026
- July 4, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Pepsi Amphitheater
- Fort Tuthill County Park
- 250 Garrison Rd.
- Flagstaff, AZ 86005
- https://www.flagstaffsymphony.org
Grand Canyon/Tusayan - 4th of July Event
- July 4, 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Parade starts at 4 p.m.
- Drone light show at dusk
- Located 1 mile from Grand Canyon South Rim entrance
- Free admission
- https://tusayan-az.gov
Sedona - 4th of July Celebration - Summer Splash!
- July 4, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sedona Community Pool
- 570 Posse Ground Rd.
- Sedona, AZ 86336
- Free admission
- https://www.sedonaaz.gov
Williams - Celebrate America 250
- July 4
- Festivities start at 10 a.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Cureton Park
- 601 N. Grand Canyon Blvd.
- Williams, AZ
- https://experiencewilliams.com/4th-of-july-williams
Apache County
Greer - Sunrise Park Resort Fireworks
- July 4
- Fireworks EVENT CANCELED due to Stage 2 fire danger
- Other activities will continue
- Sunrise Park Resort
- 200 Highway 273
- Greer, AZ 85927
- https://newsletter.gowhitemountains.com
- https://sunrise.ski/events/kings-and-comrades
St. Johns - 4th of July
- July 4
- Fireworks at dusk
- St. Johns Airport
- https://www.stjohnsaz.gov
Wellton - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4
- Fireworks start at dusk
- Butterfield Park
- 10234 Dome St.
- Wellton, AZ
- https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1EeG3Xfvx8
Gila County
Eagar - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Parade at 9 a.m.
- Rodeo at Noon
- Fireworks at dusk
- Cowpuncher Pond
- Eagar, AZ
- Free admission
- https://gowhitemountains.com
Payson - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 1 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Green Valley Park
- 1000 W. Country Club Dr.
- Payson, AZ 85541
- https://adventurepayson.com
Mohave County
Kingman - July 4th Fireworks Show
- July 4, 9:15 p.m.
- Mohave County Fairgrounds
- 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.
- Kingman, AZ 86401
- https://www.explorekingman.com
Lake Havasu City -Fire on the Water 4th of July Festival
- July 4, 9 p.m.
- Fireworks are wind & weather permitting
- Rotary Park Baseball Diamond
- 1400 S. Smoketree Ave.
- Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
- Free admission
- https://www.golakehavasu.com
Navajo County
Pinetop - July 4th Fine Arts & Crafts Festival
- July 3-5
- Orchard at Charlie Clark's Steakhouse
- 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd.
- Pinetop, AZ 85935
- https://www.highcountryartgallery.com
Show Low - Freedom Fest
- July 4
- Parade starts at 9 a.m.
- FreedomFest starts at 3 p.m. - Show Low High School
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m. - Show Low High School
- https://newsletter.gowhitemountains.com
Taylor - Independence Day & Rodeo
- July 4
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Taylor Arizona Rodeo Grounds
- 202 Center St.
- Taylor, AZ
- https://gowhitemountains.com
Pima County
Marana's Star-Spangled Spectacular
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Crossroads at Silverbell District Park
- 7548 N. Silverbell Rd.
- Tucson, AZ 85743
- https://www.maranaaz.gov
Oro Valley - July 4th Celebration
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 9:20 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- James D. Kriegh Park
- 23 W. Calle Concordia
- Oro Valley, AZ 85704
- https://www.orovalleyaz.gov
Sahuarita's Stars & Stripes
- July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Anamax Park
- 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas
- Sahuarita, AZ 85629
- Free admission
- https://www.sahuaritaparksandrec.org
Tucson - "A" Mountain Fireworks Celebration
- July 4, 9:15 p.m.
- Sentinel Peak Park
- 1001 Sentinel Peak Rd. South
- Tucson, AZ 85745
Tucson - Diamonds in the Sky Celebration
- July 4, 5:30pm - 9:30pm
- Baseball game starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Fireworks start after the game ends
- Kino Sports Complex
- 2500 E. Ajo Way
- Tucson, AZ 85713
- Free entry with one non-perishable food item per person or $1 donation per person.
- https://www.visittucson.org
Pinal County
Casa Grande 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Paul Mason Sports Complex
- 2525 N. Pinal Ave.
- Casa Grande, AZ 85122
- Free admission
- https://casagrandeaz.gov
Florence - 4th of July Freedom Fest
- July 4, 5 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
- Florence Multipurpose Field & Aquatic Center
- 174 W. 1st St.
- Florence, AZ
- https://www.florenceaz.gov
- https://www.facebook.com/events/2133481813873201
Maricopa - Great American 4th
- July 4, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Copper Sky Regional Park
- 44345 W. Bowlin Rd.
- Maricopa, AZ 85138
- https://www.maricopa-az.gov
Santa Cruz County
Nogales - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
- Turley Park
- Nogales, AZ
- https://santacruzheritage.org
Patagonia - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4
- Parade starts at 11 a.m.
- Fireworks at dusk
- https://visitskyislands.com
- https://www.facebook.com/share/1BL1oqfKL9
Rio Rico - Freedom Fest
- July 3, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Double R Arena (Rio Rico Stables)
- 320 Stables Lane
- Rio Rico, AZ
- Free admission
- https://visitnogalesaz.com/upcoming-events
- https://allevents.in/rio-rico
Tubac - 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 10 a.m. - Noon
- 1 Burruel St.
- Tubac, AZ 85646
- Free admission
- tubacpresidio.org/events
Yavapai County
Clarkdale - Old Fashioned 4th of July
- July 4, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Parade starts at 9 a.m.
- Clarkdale Town Park
- 1001 Main St.
- Clarkdale, AZ 86324
- https://clarkdale.az.gov/fourthofjuly
Cottonwood - Fantastic Family 4th of July
- July 4, 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Cottonwood Kids Park
- 350 S. 12th St.
- Cottonwood, AZ
- Parking: $1 per vehicle
Jerome - Founder’s Fourth of July Parade
- July 4, 10 a.m.
- Downtown Jerome, AZ
- https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1DGxWZ2Q3e
Prescott's 4th - Freedom, Fun and Fireworks
- July 4
- Gates open at 2 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Watson Lake
- 3101 Watson Lake Rd.
- Prescott, AZ 86301
- Free parking and admission
- https://prescott-az.gov
Prescott Valley - Red, White, and Boom
- July 4, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Prescott Valley Civic Center
- 7501 Skoog Blvd.
- Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
- Free admission
- https://www.prescottvalley-az.gov
Wickenburg - 4th of July Spectacular
- July 4, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Sunset Park
- 3020 W. Wickenburg Way
- Wickenburg, AZ
- https://wickenburgaz.gov/events
Yuma County
Yuma - Independence Day Celebration
- July 4
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Desert Sun Stadium
- 1280 W. Desert Sun Dr.
- Yuma, AZ 85365
- Free admission
- https://www.yumaaz.gov