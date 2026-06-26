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Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations - 2026

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
America 250
Published June 26, 2026 12:33 PM MST
Published June 26, 2026 12:33 PM MST
july 4th article

The Brief

    • Check out July 4th events for cities and towns in Arizona.
    • The celebrations are sorted by county: Maricopa, Coconino, Apache, Gila, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, and Yuma.

Looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of events in areas across Arizona that are holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations for 2026:

Maricopa County

Anthem - Independence Day Celebration

  • July 3, 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Anthem Community Park
  • 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy.
  • Anthem, AZ 85086
  • Free admission and parking
  • https://www.anthemcouncil.com

Apache Junction - 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Avondale - Light Up the Sky Independence Day Celebration

Buckeye - Independence Day Celebration

  • July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m.
  • Buckeye Airport
  • 3000 S. Palo Verde Rd.
  • Buckeye, AZ
  • Free admission
  • https://www.buckeyeaz.gov

Chandler's All-American Bash

  • July 4, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
  • Stage Plaza
  • 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.
  • Chandler, AZ 85255
  • Free admission
  • https://www.chandleraz.gov

Fountain Hills' Fourth at the Fountain

Gilbert - 4th of July Celebration

  • July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Gilbert Regional Park
  • 3005 E. Queen Creek Rd.
  • Gilbert, AZ
  • Free admission
  • Parking: $20 per car (credit or debit card only)
  • https://www.gilbertaz.gov

Glendale - Firework Fest

  • July 3, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Westgate Entertainment District
  • 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.
  • Glendale, AZ 85305
  • Free admission
  • https://westgateaz.com

Goodyear's Star Spangled 4th

  • July 4, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Drone show: 8:45 p.m.
  • Goodyear Ballpark
  • 1933 S. Ballpark Way
  • Goodyear, AZ 85338
  • Free admission and parking
  • https://www.goodyearaz.gov

Litchfield Park - Sparkle in the Square - An America 250 Celebration

Litchfield Park - 4th of July Splash Bash

  • July 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Litchfield Park Recreation Center
  • 100 S. Old Litchfield Rd.
  • Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
  • $6 per person or free with valid pool pass
  • $2 for kids under 3 years old
  • https://www.litchfieldpark.gov

Mesa - Arizona Celebration of Freedom

  • July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Drone show at 9:25 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9:35 p.m.
  • Mesa Convention Center
  • 263 N. Center St.
  • Downtown Mesa, AZ
  • This is a cashless event
  • https://azcelebrationoffreedom.com

Peoria's All-American Festival

  • July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Peoria Sports Complex
  • Main Stadium
  • 16101 N. 83rd Ave.
  • Peoria, AZ
  • Free admission
  • https://www.peoriaaz.gov

Fabulous Phoenix 4th

  • July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Steele Indian Park
  • 300 E. Indian School Rd.
  • Phoenix, AZ 85012
  • Free admission
  • No vehicle entrance or public parking at the event
  • https://www.phoenix.gov

Phoenix - 4th of July Parade and Celebration

Pleasant Harbor's Celebrate America '25

  • July 3, 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
  • Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant
  • 8708 W. Harbor Blvd.
  • Peoria, AZ 85383
  • Free admission
  • Parking: $35 per vehicle
  • Parking with watercraft: $40
  • https://pleasantharbor.com

Queen Creek - Hometown 4th

  • July 4
  • Gates open at 2 p.m.
  • Schnepf Farms
  • 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd.
  • Queen Creek, AZ 85142
  • Admission: $21 per person, free for kids 2 and under
  • https://schnepffarms.com

Scottsdale - 4th of July Celebration

  • July 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • WestWorld of Scottsdale
  • 16601 N. Pima Rd.
  • Scottsdale, AZ 85260
  • This is a cashless event
  • https://scottsdale4th.com

Surprise - Independence Day Celebration

Tempe - 4th of July Celebration

Tolleson - 4th of July Celebration

  • July 3, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks at 9 p.m. (weather permitting)
  • Veterans Park
  • 8601 W. Van Buren St.
  • Tolleson, AZ
  • Free admission and parking
  • https://tolleson.az.gov/fireworks

Coconino County

Flagstaff - Celebrating America's Freedom 

Flagstaff - A Flag Fourth 2026

Grand Canyon/Tusayan - 4th of July Event

  • July 4, 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
  • Parade starts at 4 p.m.
  • Drone light show at dusk
  • Located 1 mile from Grand Canyon South Rim entrance
  • Free admission
  • https://tusayan-az.gov

Sedona - 4th of July Celebration - Summer Splash!

Williams - Celebrate America 250

Apache County

Greer - Sunrise Park Resort Fireworks

St. Johns - 4th of July

Wellton - 4th of July Celebration

Gila County

Eagar - 4th of July Celebration

Payson - 4th of July Celebration

Mohave County

Kingman - July 4th Fireworks Show

Lake Havasu City -Fire on the Water 4th of July Festival

  • July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks are wind & weather permitting
  • Rotary Park Baseball Diamond
  • 1400 S. Smoketree Ave.
  • Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
  • Free admission
  • https://www.golakehavasu.com

Navajo County

Pinetop - July 4th Fine Arts & Crafts Festival

Show Low - Freedom Fest

Taylor - Independence Day & Rodeo

Pima County

Marana's Star-Spangled Spectacular

  • July 4, 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Crossroads at Silverbell District Park
  • 7548 N. Silverbell Rd.
  • Tucson, AZ 85743
  • https://www.maranaaz.gov

Oro Valley - July 4th Celebration

  • July 4, 6 p.m. - 9:20 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • James D. Kriegh Park
  • 23 W. Calle Concordia
  • Oro Valley, AZ 85704
  • https://www.orovalleyaz.gov

Sahuarita's Stars & Stripes

Tucson - "A" Mountain Fireworks Celebration

  • July 4, 9:15 p.m.
  • Sentinel Peak Park
  • 1001 Sentinel Peak Rd. South
  • Tucson, AZ 85745

Tucson - Diamonds in the Sky Celebration

  • July 4, 5:30pm - 9:30pm
  • Baseball game starts at 6:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks start after the game ends
  • Kino Sports Complex
  • 2500 E. Ajo Way
  • Tucson, AZ 85713
  • Free entry with one non-perishable food item per person or $1 donation per person.
  • https://www.visittucson.org

Pinal County

Casa Grande 4th of July Celebration

  • July 4, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Paul Mason Sports Complex
  • 2525 N. Pinal Ave.
  • Casa Grande, AZ 85122
  • Free admission
  • https://casagrandeaz.gov

Florence - 4th of July Freedom Fest

Maricopa - Great American 4th

Santa Cruz County

Nogales - 4th of July Celebration

Patagonia - 4th of July Celebration

Rio Rico - Freedom Fest

Tubac - 4th of July Celebration

Yavapai County

Clarkdale - Old Fashioned 4th of July

Cottonwood - Fantastic Family 4th of July

  • July 4, 4 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Cottonwood Kids Park
  • 350 S. 12th St.
  • Cottonwood, AZ
  • Parking: $1 per vehicle

Jerome - Founder’s Fourth of July Parade

Prescott's 4th - Freedom, Fun and Fireworks

  • July 4
  • Gates open at 2 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Watson Lake
  • 3101 Watson Lake Rd.
  • Prescott, AZ 86301
  • Free parking and admission
  • https://prescott-az.gov

Prescott Valley - Red, White, and Boom

Wickenburg - 4th of July Spectacular

Yuma County

Yuma - Independence Day Celebration

  • July 4
  • Gates open at 6 p.m.
  • Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
  • Desert Sun Stadium
  • 1280 W. Desert Sun Dr.
  • Yuma, AZ 85365
  • Free admission
  • https://www.yumaaz.gov

 

The Source

  • Information regarding July 4th events was gathered from Arizona city and county websites.

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