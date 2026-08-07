Nancy Guthrie: Investigators see uptick in tips after sheriff released ransom notes

The Brief The Pima County Sheriff's Department says they've seen an increase in tips from the public after releasing ransom notes in the Nancy Guthrie case. The ransom notes were sent to a Tucson television station, with one demanding up to $6 million in bitcoin and the other claiming that Nancy died shortly after she was taken from her home. A reward of over $1 million is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.



Investigators say they've seen an increase in tips in the Nancy Guthrie case since ransom notes were released to the public last week.

"Nancy Guthrie Task Force investigators have seen a slight increase in tips since the two ransom notes were released last week," the Pima County Sheriff's Department told Fox News Digital. "All tips have been followed up on."

Read the Notes:

Two ransom notes were released by the sheriff's department on July 31. They were sent to Tucson television station KOLD on Feb. 2 and 6.

The first note claimed Guthrie was "safe but scared," and outlined a plan to hold her for ransom. The demand started at $4 million, increasing to $6 million over a week. The writer claimed Nancy would die if no money was sent, adding that her life was in her family’s hands.

Nancy Guthrie ransom note released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department on July 31.

In the second ransom note, the writer claimed Nancy died "shortly after she was taken" and that she was "buried in nature."

Nancy Guthrie ransom note released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department on July 31.

What they're saying:

Six months after her 84-year-old mother vanished from her Tucson-area home, Savannah Guthrie said her family had been in "agony and despair."

"…our hearts are in ruins. Cam and Kristine, Annie and Tommy, Mike and me - we spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for her. There is a hole inside us that can never be filled. There is an ache that cannot be softened. And there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched - to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye - a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves," Savannah wrote in an Instagram post.

Related article

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 when she was dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home. She was reported missing the following day by family members after she failed to show up at church.

Since her disappearance, the sheriff's department and the FBI released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (PCSD & FBI)

What you can do:

Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department tipline at 520-351-4900. Callers can remain anonymous.

Nancy Guthrie (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward.

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: