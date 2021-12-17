3G devices will stop working soon as companies switch off networks: Here's what you need to know to plan ahead
Starting in February, the country's 3G networks will start to shut down, in a move that could impact, by some estimates, millions of Americans. Here's what you need to know to plan ahead, and stay connected.
Funding cuts loom for Arizona public schools due to constitutional spending cap; here's what you should know
If state legislators don't act to raise a spending cap that is enshrined in the state constitution, school districts across Arizona will have to cut their budgets. Here's what you should know about the potential cuts.
New COVID variant BA.2: What's known about 'stealth' omicron?
The new coronavirus variant, which scientists call BA.2, is widely considered stealthier than the original version of omicron because particular genetic traits make it somewhat harder to detect.
First COVID-19 case reported in Arizona 2 years ago: What's happened, what's to come
On Jan. 26, 2020, health officials announced that an Arizona State University student tested positive for the novel coronavirus after traveling from Wuhan, China. Since then, more than 25,000 people in the state have died from complications related to the disease we now know as COVID-19.
As Apple AirTag privacy concerns mount, company explains how you can stay safe: Here's what you need to know
Amid mounting concerns over privacy and the use of Apple's AirTag product for illicit purposes, the tech giant has released a safety guide for people. Here's what you need to know.
Cryptocurrency and taxes: IRS has watchful eye as trading increases, what to know
For this who traded cryptocurrency for the first time last year: take your tax prep seriously, professionals warn.
A shorter, digital SAT test: What you need to know about changes to the college entrance examination
Officials with the organization responsible for the SAT college entrance exam have unveiled some major changes to the exam, including their decision to do away with paper-and-pencil tests. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming changes.
Tax expert gives tips on filing your taxes as the IRS begins accepting returns through April 18
Whether you’re ready or not, tax season kicked off on Jan. 24 and the IRS is accepting and processing 2021 tax returns through April 18. A tax expert is giving us some tips to help us have an easy filing season.
What you should know about desalination, proposed by Gov. Doug Ducey as a solution to Arizona's water crisis
During his final state of the state address on Jan. 10, Gov. Doug Ducey talked about plans to invest $1 billion towards desalination efforts as a way to solve Arizona's water crisis. Here's what you should know about the technology.
NFL playoff schedule: What you need to know about Divisional Round matchups
After Super Wild Card Weekend, only eight teams remain in contention for this year’s Super Bowl.
Arizona was the last state to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a state holiday; here's what you should know
Nowadays, many Arizonans get Martin Luther King Jr. Day off towards the end of January, but Arizona was the last state in the country to make MLK Day a state holiday, which caused some controversy for the state. Here's what you should know about what happened.
NFL Playoffs 2022: What you need to know about Wild Card matchups
NFL playoffs Wild Card weekend kicks off with six games in three days including a Monday Night Football matchup.
Apple AirTags: How the device works and why it’s raising security concerns
Apple AirTags are raising security concerns after the device was linked to tracking people and car thefts.
Scottsdale asking residents to cut water use amid Colorado River water shortage: here's what you need to know
Officials with the City of Scottsdale are asking residents and businesses to cut their water use, as the state is expected to receive less water from the Colorado River due to a declared water shortage for the river. Here's what you should know about the situation.
How to disable an Apple AirTag that's tracking you
More people report discovering they're being tracked using Apple AirTags.
Maricopa Co. releases new report on 2020 election, deems many claims misleading; here's what you need to know
Arizona election administrators and the mostly Republican leaders of Maricopa County have always maintained that the 2020 election audit was flawed.
Child tax credit 2021 payments: How to know if you owe, IRS letter to watch for
Families who received monthly payments as part of the expanded Child Tax Credit program in 2021 should look out for this letter from the IRS ahead of tax season.
Flight cancellations and delays continue to cause problems; here's what you need to know to plan ahead
As flight cancellations and delays persist across the country, an air travel expert is offering some advice on what to do to ensure a smoother travel experience.
Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade 2021: What you need to know for the Dec. 18 event
The Desert Financial Fiesta Bowl Parade is making a comeback this year in central Phoenix. We have what you need to know about the event on Dec. 18.
Apple AirTags being used by car thieves: What you need to know to protect yourself
Police in Canada say they have seen at least five incidents where thieves used tracking devices, like Apple's AirTag, to track cars parked in public area in order to steal them when the cars are parked at home. Here's what you need to know to keep your car safe.