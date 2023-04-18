Where to watch FOX 10

Watch FOX 10 for free wherever you stream! Here's how to find us on your favorite streaming platforms.

FOX

FOX10Phoenix.com
FOX 10's live newscast streams are on the Live Video section of FOX10Phoenix.com
FOX 10 app

FOX 10 News App
FOX 10's live newscast streams are available in the Watch Live section of our news app.
FOX

FOX.com
FOX 10 is in the Live TV & Schedule section section of FOX.com
FOX-NOW

FOX NOW
FOX 10 is in the Live TV section of the FOX NOW app. Watch on Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and more.
Amazon-News

Amazon News
Watch FOX 10 free on the Amazon News app, available on Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Cube devices.
Tubi

Tubi
FOX 10 streaming for FREE on Tubi. Watch Now