Where to watch FOX 10

Watch FOX 10 for free wherever you stream! Here's how to find us on your favorite streaming platforms.
FOX10Phoenix.comFOX 10's live newscast streams are on the Live Video section of FOX10Phoenix.com
FOX 10 News AppFOX 10's live newscast streams are available in the Watch Live section of our news app.
FOX.comFOX 10 is in the Live TV & Schedule section section of FOX.com
FOX NOWFOX 10 is in the Live TV section of the FOX NOW app. Watch on Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and more.
Amazon NewsWatch FOX 10 free on the Amazon News app, available on Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Cube devices.
TubiFOX 10 streaming for FREE on Tubi. Watch Now