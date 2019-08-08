9PM Weather - 8/8/19
FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
7PM Weather - 8/8/19
FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
Older men at greatest risk of heat stroke as Houston hits triple digit temps
Houstonians are pulling out all the stops to stay cool on a day when the heat index got as high as 117 degrees in parts of the area.
4PM Weather - 8/8/19
FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
Noon Weather Forecast - 8/8/19
Weather Forecast Video
NOAA forecasters predict 'above-normal' Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. weather officials are increasing the likelihood of an “above normal” hurricane season.
5 a.m. Weather Forecast - 8/8/19
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey reports.
9PM Weather - 8/7/19
FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
7PM Weather - 8/7/19
FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
Blowing dust seen in parts of the Valley
Video taken by ADOT freeway cameras show blowing dust in parts of the Valley Wednesday afternoon.
4PM Weather - 8/7/19
FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
Noon Weather Forecast - 8/7/19
Weather Forecast Video
5 a.m. Weather Forecast - 8/7/19
Weather Forecast Video
9PM Weather - 8/6/19
FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
Growing program puts air quality specialists on wildfires
Among the hundreds of firefighters, aircraft and engines dispatched to a northern Arizona wildfire were two women whose focus wasn't on flames, but smoke.
Storm brought heavy rainfall to parts of Arizona
A storm Tuesday afternoon brought as much as two to three inches of rain to parts of the High Country, prompting a flood warning for some areas.
4PM Weather - 8/6/19
FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
Noon Weather Forecast - 8/6/19
Weather Forecast Video
Lightning-caused Verde wildfire at 0% containment
The heat is making things tough for crews battling the Verde wildfire northeast of Ft. McDowell. It's burned about 2,000 acres and there's no containment.
5 a.m. Weather Forecast - 8/6/19
Weather Forecast Video