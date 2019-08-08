Growing program puts air quality specialists on wildfires
Among the hundreds of firefighters, aircraft and engines dispatched to a northern Arizona wildfire were two women whose focus wasn't on flames, but smoke.
Lightning-caused Verde wildfire at 0% containment
The heat is making things tough for crews battling the Verde wildfire northeast of Ft. McDowell. It's burned about 2,000 acres and there's no containment.
Verde Fire breaks out near Cave Creek
Fire crews responded Sunday to a lightning-caused fire four miles northeast of Rio Verde.
Containment figures rise as firefighters continue to battle Museum Fire north of Flagstaff
Wildfire north of Grand Canyon burning excess vegetation
A wildfire being allowed to burn on the Arizona Strip north of the Grand Canyon has grown to 2.6 square miles (7 square kilometers) within a much larger planning area where public-land managers say the fire is removing excess vegetation from the forest floor.
ADOT: Portion of SR 88 remains closed due to flooding risk after Woodbury Fire
PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The Arizona Department of Transportation says a portion of State Route 88 remains closed due to potential flooding.
Newsmaker Saturday: Michael Kurtenbach, Amy Walsh
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach of the Phoenix Police about the department stepping up to deploy body cameras on officers in the hopes of transparency and answer more fully to the public following a traffic stop that went viral in June 2019. Part 2: John talks to Northern Arizona University professor Amy Walsh about wildfires. Are the fires in Arizona getting worse and if so, why?
2019 wildfire season has seen less fires, but more acres burned
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Forestry officials correctly predicted an increase in wildfires this year in comparison to last. And with a late start to the monsoon season, fires continue to burn across the state.
2019 wildfire season has seen less fires, but more acres burned
Fire officials give media tour of the front lines of the Museum Fire in Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) - FOX 10 photojournalist Joe Tillman got a closer look at the damage the Museum Fire is causing. Fire crews took the media on a tour of the front lines.
Residents in Flagstaff brace for potential flooding
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) - "What you're seeing behind me is a community coming together," JB Dewitt said. Volunteers have been shoveling sand into bags at stations around Flagstaff for hours in hopes of mitigating potential flood damage.
Flagstaff residents keeping close eye on Museum Fire
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) - As the Museum Fire increases in size, so does the concern of many Flagstaff residents. Locals Marsha and Carl say it's disconcerting to look up and see smoke so close.
Rain forecast prompts concerns over flooding in Flagstaff area
Rain in the forecast this week could bring some relief to efforts in containing the Museum Fire, but it could also cause a new problem with flooding. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
FEMA grants assistance for Museum Fire
OAKLAND, Calif. (FOX 10) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted assistance for the Museum Fire.
Museum Fire continues to grow north of Flagstaff; evacuation ordered
Flagstaff residents concerned as Museum Fire continues to burn
Museum Fire burns 1,000 acres near Flagstaff
Cellar Fire burning in Prescott National Forest, 47% contained
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Cellar Fire caused by lightning is burning in the Prescott National Forest with almost half of it contained. The fire is being managed as a Type 3 incident.
Museum Fire ignites north of Flagstaff; some areas evacuated
Museum Fire ignites north of Flagstaff
