Wildfire north of Grand Canyon burning excess vegetation

Wildfire north of Grand Canyon burning excess vegetation

A wildfire being allowed to burn on the Arizona Strip north of the Grand Canyon has grown to 2.6 square miles (7 square kilometers) within a much larger planning area where public-land managers say the fire is removing excess vegetation from the forest floor.

Newsmaker Saturday: Michael Kurtenbach, Amy Walsh video

Newsmaker Saturday: Michael Kurtenbach, Amy Walsh

Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach of the Phoenix Police about the department stepping up to deploy body cameras on officers in the hopes of transparency and answer more fully to the public following a traffic stop that went viral in June 2019. Part 2: John talks to Northern Arizona University professor Amy Walsh about wildfires. Are the fires in Arizona getting worse and if so, why?

Residents in Flagstaff brace for potential flooding

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) - "What you're seeing behind me is a community coming together," JB Dewitt said. Volunteers have been shoveling sand into bags at stations around Flagstaff for hours in hopes of mitigating potential flood damage.