2024 Arizona Primary Election voter guide: Here's what you need to know

Arizona is holding its 2024 primary election for various federal, state, county and legislative candidates on Tuesday, July 30.

Learn how to register to vote, find election dates and deadlines, the candidates, polling station locations, voting by mail safety, volunteer to be a poll worker, what to bring to the polls, and how to track your early ballot's status.

What political parties are holding primaries?

Per Arizona.vote, which is run by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, people who are registered for the following political parties will get a ballot for their party's primary:

Democratic Party

Green Party

Libertarian Party

Republican Party

I'm a registered independent. Can I vote in the primary?

Elections officials say those who are registered as independents can choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic Party primary. It is not possible for a primary voter to choose a Libertarian Party or a Green Party primary ballot, according to Arizona.vote, as both parties only allow those who are registered with that party to vote in their respective primaries.

I'm registered with No Labels, and I don't see my party on the list. What's going on?

Per Arizona.vote, No Labels will not be taking part in the primary because of a preliminary injunction issued by a U.S. District Court that bans the party's candidates from appearing on the primary ballot.

"No Labels Party voters who are on the Active Early Voting List will automatically be sent a No Labels Party Ballot with no candidates listed unless they contact their County Recorder to determine if a local non-partisan ballot is available," read a portion of the website.

(Party ballot information in Spanish - Información sobre la votación en este elección primaria)

What offices are on the ballot?

A number of offices are on the ballot, including a U.S. Senate seat, all of Arizona's nine congressional seats, along with various statewide, state legislative, and local offices.

It is important to note that for the primary, a voter is selecting a political party candidate for a particular office. The vote that decides who will hold the office takes place in November, during the general election.

What about the presidency? Aren't we supposed to select a candidate for that election?

Arizona held a Presidential Preference Election on March 19. Only registered Democrats and Republicans took part in that vote.

Under state law, the PPE and the primary are held on different dates. Unless the Governor issues a proclamation, the PPE is held on the Tuesday immediately following March 15 on each presidential election year, while a new law moved the state's primary election to July 30.

What about ballot propositions?

Voters only decide on ballot measures during the November general election.

What's the election timeline?

Per the Arizona Secretary of State's Office:

July 1: Voter registration forms must be received by 11:59 p.m. on this day in order to vote in the July 30 primary election.

July 3: Early voting begins. First day for early ballots to be sent to voters on the Active Early Voting List, as well as voters who requested a one-time ballot by mail. Tallying of early ballots may also begin on this date.

July 19: Deadline to request a ballot-by-mail.

July 20-23: Recommended deadline to mail the early ballot back

July 26: Early in-person vote must be made by 7:00 p.m. on this day.

July 30: Primary Election Day

Aug. 4: Deadline for ID verification (for conditional provisional ballots) and curing of early ballot affidavit signatures

(Primary election timeline in Spanish - Fechas importantes para la elección primaria)

I missed the deadline to register for the primary. Will I still be able to vote in November?

Yes, but only if you register to vote in time for that one.

Per the Arizona Secretary of State's website, the deadline to register to vote for the November election is Oct. 7. You can register to vote on ServiceArizona.com, which is run by the Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division.

Can I vote early?

As noted above, people can vote early, either in person or by mail.

The deadline to request a ballot-by-mail is July 19, and the recommended deadline to mail back your ballot is July 20-23. The deadline to vote in person before Primary Election Day is 7:00 p.m. on July 26.

I'm out of town for some time. What are my options for getting a ballot?

Arizona.vote states that Official Election Mail cannot be automatically forwarded by the postal service, but a voter may contact their County Recorder and request that their ballot be sent to their temporary address.

Is voting by mail safe?

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office states that a number of measures are in place to secure the vote-by-mail process, including:

Tamper-evident envelopes

Ballot tracking

Security requirements for ballot drop-off locations and ballot dropboxes

Signature verification

Criminal penalties for misconduct

FOX 10's John Hook also gave us a look at the procedures that are followed when processing mail-in ballots.

Do I need a stamp to send a mail-in ballot back?

Stamps are not needed, per the Secretary of State's office, because all early ballots come with a postage-paid return envelope.

It's too late to return my ballot by mail. What should I do now?

If it's too late to return your ballot by mail, a voter can return the ballot by putting it in a secure ballot drop box, if one exists in their county, or drop it off at any voting location in their county on Election Day.

You mentioned ballot tracking. Can I track my ballot status?

Ballot status can be tracked on Arizona.vote.

When do the polls open on Election Day?

Polling stations will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. (Mountain Standard Time)

Polling stations will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. (Mountain Standard Time)

Where can I vote or drop off my ballot?

A list of voting locations in Maricopa County can be found on their Elections Department's website. Similarly, Pima County officials have made a list of their voting locations available online.

If you live in any other Arizona counties, you can find your voting location on Arizona.vote.

I'm voting in-person. What do I need to bring with me to the polling place?

Per the Maricopa County Elections Department, voters need to bring either one valid government ID that has the voter's name, photo, and address where they are registered to vote, or two non-photo identifications that have the voter's name and the address where they are registered to vote, but no photo.

The exact requirements are on the Elections Department's website.

Who's running in the primary?

Here's a list of Arizona candidates who are running in primaries for U.S. Senate, the state's nine congressional seats, the state's Corporation Commission, and Maricopa County Sheriff.

U.S. Senate

Like all other U.S. states, Arizona has two Senate seats. The state's other Senate seat was up for election in 2022, and Democratic candidate Mark Kelly won that race.

The incumbent for this seat, Democrat turned independent Kyrsten Sinema, is not running for re-election.

U.S. Senate - Republican Party

There are three candidates and one write-in candidate in the GOP primary for this office.

Kari Lake

Kari Lake

This marks the second time Lake is running in an election in as many years.

In 2022, Lake was the Republican Party candidate against Democrat Katie Hobbs to succeed Republican Doug Ducey as Arizona's next governor (Ducey was term-limited, and couldn't run for a third consecutive term), but ultimately lost to Hobbs.

Per the Associated Press, Lake is an ally of former President Donald Trump, and earned Trump’s admiration for her staunch commitment to questioning the results of the 2020 election, a stand she never wavered from even after winning the GOP primary. Following the 2022 election, Lake was also involved in ultimately unsuccessful lawsuits over various matters related to elections.

On her website, Lake listed a number of issues she is campaigning on, which include finishing the border wall, various measures that she claims will help secure the border, the construction of a system to deliver a new source of fresh water to Arizona and the west, and limiting government spending as a way to control the deficit.

Mark Lamb

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb

One of Lake's primary opponents is Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Per his page on the Pinal County government's website, Lamb became Pinal County's 24th sheriff in 2017, and has experience in both the law enforcement and private sector prior to his time as sheriff.

On his campaign website, Lamb listed a number of his priorities, which include securing the border, fighting the drug cartels and fentanyl, ensuring that "every life is valued and protected from conception onward," and fighting for "commonsense policies" that protect elections, such as "staunch Voter ID laws."

Elizabeth Jean Reye

On her website, Reye describes herself as a "Reagan Republican," and said she has concerns the Republican Party is drifting away from "roots of reason and responsibility into self-defeating denialism that plays into the hands of both our political and global competitors."

Reye listed a number of her positions on her campaign website, including support for a border bill that she blamed Lake and Donald Trump for sinking, full support for Ukraine against Russia, full support for "Israel and innocent Palestinians against Iran and its surrogates," and support for a federal law that would guarantee abortion access with "the restrictions and exceptions supported by the vast majority of Americans, who, like Reagan, have searched their souls too."

Dustin Williams (Write-In)

Not much information is available about Williams. However, a nomination paper published on the Arizona Secretary of State's office website lists a Maricopa residential address for Williams.

U.S. Senate - Democratic Party

Ruben Gallego

The only Democratic candidate for senate, as listed on the Citizens Clean Elections Commission website, is Ruben Gallego.

Gallego is currently a member of Congress, representing Arizona's 3rd Congressional District. He was first elected to Congress in 2014.

"I'm a very lucky man. I've gotten to live the American dream despite coming from some very humble beginnings. Child of immigrants and people that have just worked and live paycheck to paycheck. Now, I'm out there and have been a member of Congress for ten years and have traveled around the state. They're living paycheck to paycheck, and they're worried about their kids, and they feel a lot of elected officials aren't listening to them, don't really feel what they're feeling and don't want to fight for them," Gallego said in an interview earlier in 2024.

His goals as a senator are to ensure the child tax credit is passed, bring down the cost of housing, and protect our water for the future.

U.S. Senate - Green Party

There are two candidates and one write-in candidate for the Green Party Senate primary.

Arturo Hernandez

Not much information is available for Hernandez, however, a nomination paper published on the Arizona Secretary of State's office website listed a Yuma residential address for Hernandez.

On their website, the Green Party of the United States said Hernandez is suspected of being a proxy candidate for Republicans. Meanwhile, Arizona Green Party's website states the party is "actively opposed" to Hernandez's candidacy.

Michael Norton

On his website, Norton describes himself as having 20+ years of legal and executive experience with three major transportation companies, and said he believes in "social justice, equal opportunity, and that we need to return our democracy back to the grassroots."

The Green Party of the United States' webpage states that Norton is suspected of being a straw candidate for Democrats, and the Arizona Green Party's states the party is "actively opposed" to Norton's candidacy.

Eduardo Quintana (write-in)

On his campaign website, Quintana (who is also identified there as "Eduardo Heredia-Quintana" or "Eduardo Heredia Quintana Fernandez") Quintana says he believes in a "pro-worker, anti-war, climate action agenda."

Some of Quintana's political positions, as listed on the website, include advocating to stop the Israel-Hamas conflict, the phasing out of fossil fuel burning and replacing them with renewable energy sources, as well as restoring and ensuring women's rights.

Quintana is endorsed by the Green Party of the United States in this primary.

U.S. Senate - Libertarian Party

No Libertarian Senate candidate is listed on either Arizona.vote or the Citizens Clean Elections Commission website.

House District 1

A map showing Arizona's 1st Congressional District

District 1 covers a portion of the Phoenix area, as well as parts of northeastern Maricopa County.

District 1 - Democratic Party

There are six candidates for this primary.

Andrei Cherny

Andrei Cherny

On his campaign website, Cherny states that he served in the military as a Navy reserve intelligence officer. That was followed by a stint as an Assistant Arizona Attorney General. He also states that he once served as the Arizona Democratic Party chair.

Cherny's website lists a number of his priorities, should he get elected. They include sponsoring legislation that makes the now-overturned Roe v. Wade abortion ruling once again the law of the land, work for a tax code "that values and rewards work, not wealth," and fight to make the border "secure and stable."

Marlene Galán-Woods

Marlene Galán-Woods

Also known as "Marlene Woods," the widow of former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods describes herself as a former broadcast journalist and mother of five children whose parents fled from communist Cuba in search of a better life for their children.

The issues page on her website states that Galán-Woods will fight to codify the now-overturned Roe v. Wade abortion ruling into law, advocate for more investments in clean energy, and create opportunities for future generations by, among other things, investing in infrastructure and working to create good-paying jobs in the state.

Andrew Horne

Dr. Andrew Horne (Courtesy: Dr. Andrew Horne)

On his website, Dr. Andrew Horne describes himself as an Arizona native and a small business owner who possesses "a deep love and understanding of its people, values, and needs," while also stating he has no relations to the incumbent Arizona Superintendent of Public Instructions, Republican Tom Horne.

"I was born in this district, I live in this district and we need real people in office who will put their focus on our children, our friends, our neighbors and community. I am committed to fighting for policies that improve the lives of all Arizonans with key messages on education, healthcare, and the economy. As a real person who lives and works in the district I have the responsibility of making Arizona a better place for all its residents," according to a portion of a statement provided by Dr. Horne's campaign.

Some of the priorities listed by Horne on his website include defending and advancing women's rights, support for common sense gun laws, and more trade school opportunities for students, as well as less expensive college tuition.

Kurt Kroemer

Kurt Kromer

On his campaign page, Kroemer lists a job history that includes multiple executive roles, as well as government roles and roles that deal with government relations.

"As a CEO and senior executive at some of the country’s leading organizations, he’s been on the front lines of America’s biggest challenges," a portion of the website reads.

Some of Kroemer's political positions include reestablishing a nationwide right to abortion access, provide an "all-hands approach" on climate change in order to limit global warming to 1.5°C, and various elections-related measures like automatic and same-day voter registration and banning partisan gerrymandering.

Conor O'Callaghan

Conor O'Callaghan

Callaghan, who moved to Arizona from Ireland when he was four years old, describes himself as a lifelong Democrat on his website.

"I got in because I did not believe that any of the other 5 candidates have what it takes to actually defeat David Schweikert," read a portion of his website. "We need a representative who will govern with Democratic values at the heart of their approach who can build coalitions across the political spectrum as I have done with the Arizona Fund Manager Association and in the private sector for decades."

Some of the policies O'Callaghan states he supports include protecting abortion rights, closing of tax loopholes for corporations, cracking down on price gouging, and common-sense immigration solutions.

Amish Shah

Dr. Amish Shah

A former lawmaker in the Arizona State Legislature, Dr. Shah said he worked as an ER doctor for 20 years, and was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 2019.

"I will strive to ensure every kid gets a real shot like I did. I will demand that teachers get paid well and treated with respect. And I will push for quality, affordable healthcare for everyone so you don't have to choose between your medicine and your rent," read a portion of his campaign website.

Issues mentioned on Shah's website include his support for universal healthcare, opposition to gerrymandering, and proper funding of the education system.

District 1 - Republican Party

Three GOP candidates are running for this seat in the primary.

Robert Backie

Robert Backie

On his website, Backie described himself as a "common Sense Republican businessman with over 30 years of global experience," leading "global teams and businesses in Semiconductor, Internet, Telecom, Cyber Security and Healthcare."

"I’m joining this race to bring integrity, hard work and honesty back to our district," read a portion of the website. "It’s time for our district to be represented by a driven, honest, hardworking businessman who values improving your life over enriching his."

Some of the issues mentioned by Backie include advocating for cooperation and "single-issue legislation that all sides can agree upon," building a physical wall on the U.S. - Mexico Border, balance the federal budget, economic growth, and prioritizing public safety.

Kim George

Kim George

George touted her experience in federal law enforcement on her campaign website.

"I’ve seen acts of unthinkable heroism, and others of unimaginable horror. I’ve seen our government at its best, and at its worst," read a portion of the website.

George listed a number of her political positions on her website, including securing the U.S. - Mexico border, opposition to "additional money being sent to fund proxy-wars in Ukraine or other places," and support for single-day elections, mandatory government-issued ID, and "paper ballots with citizens hand-counting locally in their precincts."

David Schweikert (incumbent)

David Schweikert (From Archive)

Schweikert, who has been in Congress since 2011, is running for re-election.

On his website, Schweikert touted his previous experience in government, having worked as Maricopa County Treasurer and the Arizona State Legislature.

"One of his great successes was earning over 300 million dollars in investment income while never taking a loss during a volatile bond market," Schweikert wrote, referring to his time as the Maricopa County Treasurer.

Some of the issues Schweikert mentioned on his website include promoting economic growth, protecting freedom, reducing taxes, and stopping illegal immigration.

Green Party and Libertarian Party

There are no Green or Libertarian primary candidates for this seat.

House District 2

A map showing Arizona's 2nd Congressional District

This district covers a vast swathe of northern Arizona, including Flagstaff, parts of Coconino County, and parts of Pinal County.

District 2 - Republican Party

There are two GOP primary candidates for this seat.

Eli Crane (incumbent)

Eli Crane

Crane, who was first elected to the position in 2022, is running for a second term in office.

On his website, the Congressman describes himself as "pro-life, pro-second amendment, and unafraid to take a stand against cancel culture and the radical left."

Some of the campaign issues listed by Crane include support for a bill that would resume construction of the Trump border wall, fighting to ban Critical Race Theory in Arizona schools, and fighting for more health care options, better outcomes, and more opportunities for veterans.

It should be noted that according to an article published by FaceCheck.org in 2023, most teachers, along with UCLA researchers in one 2022 report, state that Critical Race Theory is not being taught in K-12 schools.

Jack Smith

The former Yavapai County Supervisor who once worked as a USDA State Director of Rural Development in Arizona under former President Donald Trump describes himself as a conservative "who will always fight for our shared conservative values."

"We need a conservative who understands rural Arizona and is willing to fight for rural Arizona. We don’t have that right now. Our current Congressman lives in a wealthy suburb of Tucson," read a portion of Smith's campaign website.

Some of Smith's political positions include supporting border security measures, fighting for safe and secure elections, and "take on all comers in the fight to end government mandated wokeness that has infected our schools and all levels of government."

District 2 - Democratic Party

Jonathan Nez

Arizona.vote only lists one Democratic Party candidate for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District: Jonathan Nez.

Nez, who is a former Vice President of the Navajo Nation, said on his website that he has experience in "cultivating relationships with government leaders."

"Nez is a coalition builder who will bring common sense problem-solving to Washington, putting the needs of rural Arizonans over DC politics," Nez's campaign wrote.

Some of the political positions Nez's campaign listed include standing up to "partisan attacks on mail-in voting and Arizona’s time-tested election infrastructure," comprehensive reform on border security and immigration, and securing Arizona's water future.

Green Party and Libertarian Party

There are no Green Party or Libertarian Party candidates for this seat.

House District 3

A map showing Arizona's 3rd Congressional District

This district covers parts of Phoenix, including South Phoenix and Downtown Phoenix, as well as parts of the West Valley.

The incumbent for this seat, Ruben Gallego, is not running for re-election, as he is running for Senate.

District 3 - Democratic Party

There are three candidates in the Democratic primary.

Yassamin Ansari

Yassamin Ansari (From Archive)

The former Vice Mayor for the City of Phoenix describes herself as the daughter of immigrants "who instilled in her the value of education and hard work at a young age."

"As a Councilwoman and Vice Mayor, Yassamin has championed reproductive freedom, housing affordability, climate action, good jobs and wages, and education," read a portion of Ansari's campaign website.

Some of Ansari's political positions include codifying the now-overturned Roe v. Wade abortion ruling as law, advocate for the end of the Senate filibuster, expanding the U.S. Supreme Court, and measures that support LGBTQ+ equality.

Raquel Terán

Raquel Terán

Terán was selected for the Arizona State Senate in 2021, after Tony Navarrete resigned from his State Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misconduct (Navarrete was subsequently found guilty of sexual conduct with a minor in March 2024). Terán resigned from her State Senate seat in 2023 due to her congressional campaign.

"I’ve spent my career organizing in our community for higher wages for our workers, affordable health care for our families, and better schools for our children. I’ve taken on far-right extremist bullies, and won. And now I’m running to continue advocating for our community," Terán wrote on her campaign website.

On her website, Terán lists her positions on a number of political issues. She said she supports expanding the U.S. Supreme Court and end the Senate filibuster, in addition to supporting a federal minimum wage that is at least $15 per hour, and comprehensive immigration reform that includes a pathway to citizenship for all immigrants in the U.S., and permanent protection for DREAMers, a name for a certain group of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children by their parents.

Duane Wooten

Duane Wooten

On his campaign website, Wooten describes himself as a practicing pediatrician who was lived and worked in the district for over three decades.

"He has made a positive impact on the lives of youth by providing scholarships and serving non-profit organizations that focus on improving the quality of life for children," a portion of the website reads.

Wooten's campaign site does not appear to include a section that includes his stance on various political issues. However, during a debate between Wooten, Ansari and Terán that was hosted by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Wooten said he will make sure that he "bring some common sense back to Congress."

Wooten is not the only member of his family to run in an election in 2024: the Facebook page for Maricopa County Attorney candidate Tamika Wooten identifies Wooten as her husband. Per the Maricopa County Elections Department, Tamika is running in the Democratic Party primary for the County Attorney seat.

District 3 - Republican Party

There are two candidates and one write-in candidate in this race.

Nicholas Glenn (Write-in)

Glenn's campaign biography describes him as a "center right Independent Republican who believes in America’s core values." The biography also states he served in the military before he moved to Arizona, and work experience in the semiconductor and aerospace manufacturing industries.

On his campaign page, Glenn pledges to help move the country forward by "getting enough center-right and center-left politicians to work together to legislate into law the President’s successful [policies], and revisit some of the country’s most controversial issues in history so that we can move forward and resolve our country’s greatest problems."

"So what do I stand for," a portion of the page reads. "The long-term solution not a temporary political one. America, you elected this president to drain the swamp, so send me to Congress to stir the pot."

Jesús David Mendoza

Jesús David Mendoza

Mendoza describes himself as "an immigrant, software engineer, former public school interim teacher, and longtime community advocate."

"I believe that solutions to our issues exist in protecting, respecting, and ensuring our rights," Mendoza wrote on his website. "Only then can we work to educate the youth, re-build culture, fund mental health services, ensure corporate + political integrity, and audit the Federal Reserve."

Some of the issues mentioned on Mendoza's campaign platform include promoting sound money and fiscal responsibility, support for a "merit-based immigration system," and the doubling of federal spending on immigration and border security.

Jeff Zink

Jeff Zink

Zink describes himself as a "Conservative Republican, constitutionalist, America First candidate."

"With years of life experience under my belt, I am proud to stand before you as someone who deeply values the core principles that have shaped our nation: family, faith, and the fundamental freedoms we all enjoy as Americans," a portion of his website reads.

Zink states he believes in "expanding school choice and quality for all Americans" and support for law enforcement. He also said he is in favor of negotiating for more dams in order to create new reservoirs along the Colorado River, as well as supporting desalination of ocean water and brackish groundwater.

In addition, Zink has pledged to only serve three terms in office.

District 3 - Green Party

The only Green Party candidate for this position, as listed on Arizona.vote, is Alan Aversa.

On his website, Aversa listed a number of his political positions, including being "uncompromisingly pro-life," opposition to "promoting transgender, [Critical Race Theory], and other scientifically dubious theories and ideologies in schools, especially without parents’ knowledge or consent," and opposition to the funding of "wars in Ukraine, Iran, and elsewhere."

Arizona Green Party's website states the party is "actively opposed" to Aversa's candidacy.

District 3 - Libertarian Party

There are no Libertarian Party candidates for this seat.

House District 4

A map showing Arizona's 4th Congressional District

The district covers the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix, as well as parts of the East Valley including portions of Chandler, Mesa, and Tempe.

District 4 - Republican Party

There are four candidates in the primary for this seat.

Kelly Cooper

Kelly Cooper

This is not the first time Cooper ran for office. Per the AP, Cooper ran against incumbent Greg Stanton in 2022, but lost.

Cooper, who describes himself as a Marine Corp veteran, touted his experience in business, and wrote on his website that "compassion, not ideology, wins in the end."

On the issues, Cooper said he is a fiscal conservative who will take "a common-sense approach to lower taxes, will reduce and eliminate government red-tape and push for limited government intervention in our free markets." He also claims he is an "open advocate for school choice policies, such as vouchers and tax credit scholarships," and touted his strong support of the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Some people, according to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute, believe the amendment creates an individual constitutional right to own firearms.

"When the represented have no defense they are not represented, they are subjected. The 2nd Amendment is non-negotiable, and I’ll always defend it," Cooper wrote.

Jerone Davison

Jerone Davison

It should be noted that this candidate is, as of July 19, identified on Arizona.vote and in his nomination paper as "Jerome Davison." The candidate's campaign website spells his given name as "Jerone."

Davison's bio states he was a student athlete during his time at Arizona State University, and later played in the NFL.

On his website, Davison also listed some of his main campaign issues, which includes consolidating Arizona school districts, "phasing out redundant district administrators" as a way to pay teachers more, and support for an "Internet Bill of Rights" in order to combat alleged censorship on the part of tech corporations.

Dave Giles

Dave Giles

In his bio, Giles is described as an "economics engineer and business consultant with decades of international experience in power generation, power transmission, strategic operations, and technology in the business sector."

"I know that the people of Arizona will be better served if their representatives in Congress follow our Constitution when making any decisions," Giles wrote.

Some of the issues Giles mentioned include balancing the federal budget and eliminating the national debt, repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, securing the U.S. - Mexico border before any debate on immigration policies begin, and stopping Critical Race Theory.

Zuhdi Jasser

Zuhdi Jasser

Jasser's bio describes the candidate as the son of Syrians who fled to the U.S. due to political changes in their home country.

"I was taught from a young age that in America we could live and practice our faith more freely than anywhere else in the world. America gave my parents opportunities Syria never had," a portion of the bio reads.

The bio for Jasser also lists an 11-year stint in the U.S. Navy.

Jasser's platform states he supports a 15% flat tax and a simplified tax code for Americans, a sealed U.S. border, reforming public education and offering school choice, in addition to election integrity.

District 4 - Democratic Party

Greg Stanton (From Archive)

Per Arizona.vote, the only Democratic Party candidate for this seat is incumbent Greg Stanton.

A former Phoenix City Council member who went on to become the city's mayor, Stanton became a Congressman in 2019, and has been re-elected twice since then.

On his campaign website, Stanton listed a number of issues he believe in, including a number of measures related to water security, support of various election reform and voting rights measures, and support of measures that would ban "discrimination against individuals on the basis of sexual orientation when it comes to employment, education, access to credit, jury service, federal funding, housing and public accommodations."

Stanton will have a rematch against his 2022 GOP opponent Kelly Cooper, should Cooper win the GOP primary.

District 4 - Green Party

The only Green Party candidate for this seat, according to Arizona.vote, is Vincent Beck-Jones, who will be a write-in candidate for the primary.

Beck-Jones' bio describes the candidate a Navy veteran who moved to Phoenix in 2012. The bio also noted Beck-Jones' work in advocating for animal welfare.

"Our population is growing, our discovery, technology, medicine and science are advancing. We need new ideas to accommodate the new world we are heading into. Old ways no longer work. We need change," a portion of his website reads.

District 4 - Libertarian Party

There are no Libertarian Party candidates for this seat.

House District 5

A map showing Arizona's 5th Congressional District

This district covers a portion of the East Valley and the Far East Valley, including parts of Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa.

District 5 - Republican Party

Andy Biggs (From Archive)

Per Arizona.vote, the only GOP candidate for this seat is incumbent Andy Biggs.

The four-term Congressman, according to the AP, built a reputation as a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and as a border enforcement hawk. He also tried to run for the House Speaker position in 2023, but won only 10 votes during the first round of voting.

Biggs, per the AP, was also one of four lawmakers referred to the House Ethics Committee after they defied subpoenas from the House panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

On his campaign website, Biggs states Congress must "fund, begin, and complete the border wall," while also calling for a balanced budget, tax cut, and a repeal of the Affordable Care Act (labeled as Obamacare on the website).

District 5 - Democratic Party

Arizona.vote states the only Democratic candidate for this seat is Katrina Schaffner.

On her website, Schaffner said she was born into an immigrant family, with her grandparents having moved to America as refugees after they survived forced labor camps in Nazi Germany.

"Katrina is running for Congress to challenge a system that benefits the top 1% while leaving the rest behind," the candidate's biography states.

Some of the policies Schaffner mentioned on her website include protecting and expanding Social Security and Medicare, invest in affordable housing, implementing common sense gun safety policies, and protect abortion access.

District 5 - Green Party and Libertarian Party

There are no Green Party or Libertarian Party candidates for this seat.

House District 6

A map showing Arizona's 6th Congressional District

This district covers portions of southeastern Arizona, as well as a portion of Pinal County.

District 6 - Democratic Party

Kirsten Engel

According to Arizona.vote, the only Democratic candidate for this seat is Kirsten Engel.

This will mark Engel's second run for the seat. In 2022, the former Arizona State Senator lost the race to Ciscomani, who won the seat with 50.8% of the vote.

"In Congress, I'll stand up for solutions that create breathing room for middle and working-class families. That means focusing on jobs that pay well and don't require a college education to make a middle-class living," Engel wrote on her website.

On the issues, Engel states she will work to "combat drought and rising utility bills with smart water policies and green energy jobs," reduce prescription drug costs, strengthen Social Security and Medicare, and "ensure we have a secure, fair, orderly and humane process at the border."

District 6 - Republican Party

There are two GOP candidates for this seat.

Juan Ciscomani (incumbent)

Juan Ciscomani

Ciscomani was elected to Congress in 2022. Should he win the primary, his re-election campaign will involve a rematch against the his 2022 opponent, Kirsten Engel.

In a 2022 article, the AP describes Ciscomani as a former aide to Doug Ducey with strong ties to the business community. On his website, Ciscomani wrote he is a first generation American, the "first from his family to achieve a higher education," and "the first naturalized American citizen from Mexico elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona’s history."

"As a dad, husband and lifelong member of this community, I’ll never stop fighting for our values, our community and for everyone to have a real shot at the American Dream," Ciscomani wrote,

As for issues, Ciscomani is calling for an "all-of-the-above approach to securing the border," which includes completing the border wall. He also states he is opposed to a federal abortion ban, as well as being opposed to "any and all efforts" to reduce Social Security and Medicare or efforts that jeopardize those programs.

Kathleen Winn

Kathleen Winn

On her website, Winn said she worked as a television reporter in Tucson before she switched careers, and ultimately became involved in banking, lending, and real estate.

"This country, this state, is worth fighting for. Southern Arizona needs an advocate, Arizona needs a WINN," the candidate wrote.

As for her political positions, Winn said she will work to "reverse Biden Administration procedures that incentivize illegal immigration," reduce government spending, "stand against the anti-police rhetoric and fight the false narrative," and "limit mail-in voting and ballot harvesting."

"The voters in Congressional District 6 want leaders that adhere to the constitution, enforce our laws, and bring a commonsense approach to solving problems," Winn wrote,

District 6 - Libertarian Party

While Arizona.vote lists two candidates in the Libertarian Party primary for this seat, both candidates, identified as Vance C. Cast and Mark Sirato, are listed as having withdrawn their candidacies.

District 6 - Green Party

Per Arizona.vote, the only Green Party candidate for this seat is Athena Eastwood, and she is listed as a write-in candidate.

Not much is known about Eastwood, as the candidate does not have a campaign website. Her nomination paper, as shown on Arizona.vote, lists a home address in Oro Valley.

On the Arizona Green Party website, Eastwood's endorsement status is listed as "unrated."

House District 7

A map showing Arizona's 7th Congressional District

The district covers parts of the Phoenix area and Southern Arizona, including parts of Cochise, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Yuma Counties.

District 7 - Republican Party

There is only one candidate in the GOP primary for this seat: Daniel Francis Butierez Sr.

On his campaign site, Butierez describes himself as a third-generation Arizonan, a contractor, and the owner of two small businesses. Butierez also states that he has a conviction from September 1992 that was voided by the Arizona Superior Court in Pima County in 2020.

"I lost 10 years of my life for a wrongful conviction," Butierez wrote. "Those bad years gave me a deeper understanding of the issues plaguing our state and our entire country."

The candidate listed some of his political positions online. They include a support for the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, criminal justice reform, and "always be available to District 7 residents and will ensure the Federal government is nothing short of 100% responsive to your needs."

District 7 - Democratic Party

Raúl Grijalva

Like the separately run GOP primary, there is only one candidate in the Democratic primary for this seat: incumbent Raúl Grijalva.

Grijalva is a familiar name in Arizona politics: per the AP, he was first elected to Congress in 2002, and is seeking a 12th term in office.

"Since his election to Congress in 2002, Raúl remains committed to bringing fairness and accountability to our federal government by providing services and protecting the health and safety of the public," read a portion of Grijalva's bio on his campaign website.

Some of Grijalva's political positions include reinstating the Assault Weapons Ban, a comprehensive immigration reform that, among other things, ensure that "border agencies have the resources they need to stop criminal gangs and smugglers," and support for various environment-related measures.

District 7 - Green Party and Libertarian Party

There are no Green Party or Libertarian Party candidates for this seat.

House District 8

A map showing Arizona's 8th Congressional District

This seat covers a portion of the Phoenix metro area's northwest.

The incumbent for this district, Debbie Lesko, announced in 2023 that she won't seek reelection. She subsequently announced that she is running for a seat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

District 8 - Democratic Party

Gregory Whitten

Arizona.vote lists Gregory Whitten as the only Democratic Party candidate for this seat.

On his campaign page, Whitten wrote that he is a third-generation Arizonan who returned to Arizona to care for his mother, who became addicted to opioids.

"His mother’s suffering and death has fueled Greg’s passion to take on the drug companies who make massive profits at the expense of patients," read a portion of the bio.

On issues, Whitten's website states the candidate will work to make prescription drugs more affordable, prioritize making a university education more affordable, and work for "data-driven and non-partisan" water policies.

District 8 - Republican Party

There are six GOP candidates and one write-in candidate for this seat.

Patrick ‘Pat’ Briody

Not much is known about Briody's life, but on his campaign website, he promises to serve only three terms if elected, while calling for constitutional reforms in the form of an Article V convention. Per the AP, such a process of proposing state amendments to the U.S. Constitution has never been tried in the country's history.

Trent Franks

Trent Franks

Should he win the nomination and ultimately the general election, Franks will return to a familiar role: he served as Congressman from 2003 to 2017, and per the AP, he resigned in 2017 amid allegations by two female staffers that he offered them money in exchange for carrying his child.

In an April 2024 GOP candidate debate, Franks said that he had a lot of regret from the incident.

Prior to his resignation, Franks was the Congressman for District 8. While the district is still in the same part of the state as when Franks was Congressman, some changes to its boundaries were made as a result of redistricting.

On his website, Franks vows to secure the U.S. - Mexico Border "as part of a new Republican Congress with Donald Trump in the White House again," takes credit for helping to "orchestrate events to help precipitate the fall of Roe vs. Wade," while also stating he will "fight with all I have to remove the woke lunatics who would destroy America’s religious freedom and blood-bought rule of law."

Abraham ‘Abe’ Hamadeh

Abe Hamadeh (Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This is not the first time Hamadeh has taken part in an Arizona election in recent years: in 2022, he ran for Arizona Attorney General, but lost to Democratic candidate Kris Mayes.

On his website, Hamadeh calls himself an "America First Warrior" and "the only Trump endorsed candidate" in the race. In his bio, Hamadeh said he is the son of immigrants who is a former U.S. Army Reserve campaign and intelligence officer and a former Maricopa County prosecutor.

"President Trump is under attack and he needs back up. Abe is unwavering and relentless in his pursuit to hold the government accountable to protect the America we love," read a portion of the bio.

Hamadeh wrote that he will work with Trump to build the border wall, fight for "the integrity of our elections," and protect the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Isiah Gallegos (write-in)

Not much is known about Gallegos, as the candidate's website is offline. The candidate's nomination paper on Arizona.vote shows a Peoria address.

Anthony Kern

Anthony Kern

Kern is an Arizona State Senator who was named as one of the 11 Republicans indicted in an alleged fake elector scheme that attempted to overturn Arizona's 2020 Presidential election results from President Joe Biden to favor former President Donald Trump.

On his campaign website, Kern says he is a Trump-endorsed State Senator, and touted a conservative record.

"If you want a proven conservative fighting on your behalf, I humbly ask for your vote," read a portion of the bio.

Kern also listed a number of priorities on his page, including measures related to healthcare reform, border security, and school choice. He also said one of his top priorities is "protecting our kids from woke ideology."

Blake Masters

Blake Masters

Like Hamadeh, this is not the first time Masters is running in an Arizona election: the man ran against Sen. Mark Kelly in 2022. Kelly ultimately won that election.

According to the AP, Masters worked for most of his adult life for billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, who bankrolled his primary run for Senate. On his website, Masters said he grew up in Arizona, and that people in District 8 deserve "the best America First representation possible."

"We can’t have more go-along-to-get-along members of Congress, more people who have spent their lives in government. We need people from outside the bureaucracy who will stand up to the establishment," the website reads, in part.

Some of the issues mentioned by Masters include support for the border wall and championing "sensible regulatory frameworks" on blockchain technology.

Ben Toma

Ben Toma

Toma is the Speaker of the Arizona State House, and on his website, he said he is running for Congress because "Washington, DC is broken," and blames both the Biden Administration and some Republicans.

"Joe Biden and his Administration are out of control. Their solution to our problems is always more government spending, more giveaways to political supporters, attacking our institutions and allowing our country to be invaded by illegal aliens," Toma's campaign wrote. "Meanwhile, some Republicans in Congress are more interested in building a social media following, and making a name for and enriching themselves, rather than looking for solutions to the complex issues our country faces."

Some of Toma's political positions, as listed on his campaign page, include support for finishing the border wall, deportation of undocumented immigrants, and advocacy of school vouchers. He also wrote that there is a need to "get woke policies out of our military."

District 8 - Green Party and Libertarian Party

There are no Green Party or Libertarian Party candidates for this seat.

House District 9

A map showing Arizona's 9th Congressional District

This seat covers a big portion of western Arizona, including parts of La Paz, Mohave, and Yuma Counties. The seat also covers a portion of the West Valley.

District 9 - Democratic Party

Quacy Smith

Arizona.vote lists Quacy Smith as the only Democratic Party candidate for this seat.

Smith is known for his work in the legal field: he represented the family of a 34-year-old man who died following a Phoenix Police shooting in 2022. Per his website, Smith served in the Marines, and worked as a police officer and as an investigator for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

Some of Smith's political positions include support for women's rights, support of efforts to "eradicate voter suppression in all its forms," opposing "extreme measures on both sides of the reproductive rights debate" like overly restrictive abortion laws and expansion of abortion rights "without any reasonable limitations," and support of the 2nd Amendment as a constitutional right while supporting "comprehensive, enforceable background checks for all gun sales, including private sales and online purchases"

District 9 - Republican Party

Paul Gosar (From Archive)

Incumbent Paul Gosar is the only GOP candidate for this seat, per Arizona.vote.

Gosar has served in Congress for over a decade, having started his first term in 2011. During that time, he was at the center of a number of controversies.

Per the AP, some of Gosar's siblings condemned him in 2017 for alleging that George Soros, a Democratic donor, was a Nazi collaborator in World War II. In a separate article, the AP wrote that Soros, who was born in Europe, is a Holocaust survivor. In 2021, he was censured by the U.S. House for posting an animated video that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword.

On his website, Gosar calls himself a conservative Republican who "continued to challenge the status quo, offer common sense solutions, fight against liberals and special Interests, and often, stand up to his own party." The website also shows he supports a balanced budget amendment for the U.S. Constitution, supports a border wall, and opposes "efforts to create a national gun registry and other anti-gun legislation that erodes our gun rights."

District 9 - Green Party and Libertarian Party

There are no Green Party or Libertarian Party candidates for this seat.

Arizona Corporation Commission

For the Corporation Commission election, voters choose three people to serve on the board. This is a statewide election.

Corporation Commission - Republican Party

There are three people in the GOP primary, while a fourth candidate, Christy Kelly, is listed by Arizona.vote as having withdrawn from the race.

Rene Lopez

His bio on the Citizens Clean Elections Commission website states he has lived and worked in Chandler for more than 16 years, and served on its City Council from 2015 to 2023. Lopez's bio also touted his education in nuclear engineering from the University of Arizona, as well as his time as a naval officer on submarines.

"A lot has changed since my first election. We went from having one of the strongest economies in recent history during the Trump Administration to record-breaking inflation," read a portion of Lopez's website. "The same members of my community that I fought so hard for to keep our taxes low can now barely afford their groceries and are petrified when they pull into a gas station."

On the issues, Lopez states he will address inflation by working to ensure that "only necessary costs of operations, maintenance and cost-effective reliable sources of energy are passed onto the rate payers," while supporting a diverse energy portfolio and utilizing Small Modular Reactors, which is a form of nuclear reactor, or other forms of energy storage and production in the long term, "once they have been proven safe, cost effective, and reliable."

Lea Márquez Peterson (incumbent)

Lea Márquez Peterson

Information on the Arizona Secretary of State's website show Peterson was first elected to the commission in 2020, along with Republican James ‘Jim’ O'Connor and Democrat Ana Tovar.

On her campaign website, Peterson said she was appointed to the commission in 2019 before winning a term in her own right, and said she is the only commissioner who is based outside of the Phoenix area, as she lives in Tucson.

"On the Commission and as the Past Chairwoman, she has fought to keep our utility rates affordable and reliable. She has secured over $40 million dollars in refunds for ratepayers during the global pandemic and supported Arizona's voluntary renewable energy goals," a portion of the website reads.

Rachel Walden

Her bio on the Citizens Clean Elections Commission website states that the Mesa Public Schools governing board member had a career in finance and business relations.

"I was securities licensed and trained in investments, ethics, and fraud prevention. My clients were large market corporations and my work involved government regulations, compliance, auditing, and process improvements," read a portion of the bio.

Walden also said on her website that her upbringing "helped her escape the leftist indoctrination found in our universities," and on the issues, she said she will "work to create an efficient and effective organization that is responsive to our communities and businesses within our state," stop "Green New Deal style policy," and advocate for an "all of the above" approach to energy, which she said "has proven to be cost effective and reliable."

Corporation Commission - Democratic Party

There are only three candidates in the Democratic primary.

Ylenia Aguilar

Ylenia Aguilar

Her biography on the Citizens Clean Elections Commission website states she was born in Mexico, and raised in Arizona and rural Illinois.

The biography also states she is a member of the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, and works for a water analytics company that leverages "satellites, sensors, and predictive modeling to help organizations optimize watershed health."

"Ylenia's vision for the role extends beyond regulatory oversight; she aims to empower consumers by ensuring transparency, accountability, and fair treatment in all corporate interactions. By championing consumer protection, Ylenia seeks to create a more equitable marketplace where the needs and rights of individuals are upheld and respected," Aguilar wrote, in the priorities section of her website.

Jonathon Hill

Jonathon Hill

Hill's bio states he is a native Arizonan who was raised in Central Phoenix, and currently lives in the East Valley.

"For the last 18 years, I have been an engineer at ASU’s Mars Space Flight Facility, where I have operated science instruments on NASA’s Mars rovers Spirit and Opportunity, the Mars Odyssey satellite, and numerous other space missions," Hill's bio states.

Hill's campaign website states that currently, none of the commissioners have science or engineering backgrounds, which Hill's campaign believes is "critical for understanding the challenges and opportunities facing Arizona's public utilities."

Some of Hill's positions include supporting the solar industry, working with the state's utility companies on issues related to cybersecurity, and streamline the process of creating and maintaining small non-profits, so that they have more time to spend on helping communities.

Joshua Polacheck

On his website, Polacheck states he lived in Tucson during his middle school and high school years, and has served almost 20 years as a Foreign Service Office with the U.S. State Department.

"I saw the transformation to people’s lives when American companies built modern clean energy projects in those countries. But I also saw how greed and corruption can rob people of what they deserve," a portion of the bio states.

Polacheck says the commission has been "taken over by candidates bankrolled by out-of-state corporations that are taking power away from Arizonans," and that the state needs "good policy and good governance."

Some of Polacheck priorities includes investing in clean energy as a way to better isolate electricity prices from volatilities in the global commodity markets, as well as promoting Arizona energy independence via clean energy.

Corporation Commission - Green Party

There are two people in the Green Party primary, and both are write-in candidates: Mike Cease and Nina Luxenberg.

Mike Cease

Not much is known about Cease, as he has no campaign website, nor was he featured on the Citizens Clean Elections Commission's voter guide. However, information gathered elsewhere shows this is not Cease's first campaign for an elected office.

A statement on the U.S. Green Party states that Cease, who was the Green Party of Pima County chairperson at the time, won the Green Party primary for one of the seats on the Tucson City Council in 2017. Records from the City of Tucson show he lost to Democrat Steve Kozachik, coming in third amongst the three candidates whose name were on the ballot.

The Green Party's statement from 2017 also states that Cease ran as the Green Party candidate for Pima County Recorder in 2016. Records from that year's election show he lost that race as well.

Nina Luxenberg

Little is known about Luxenberg: like Cease, she does not have a campaign website, nor was she featured on the Citizens Clean Elections Commission's voter guide.

Both Luxenberg and Cease's candidacies for Corporation Commission were endorsed by the Green Party.

Corporation Commission - Libertarian Party

There are no Libertarian Party candidates for this seat.

Maricopa County Sheriff

Per MCSO, each Arizona county has a sheriff, elected to a four-year term each with the same level of salary as set by the State Legislature.

The person who won the last election to this seat in 2020, Paul Penzone, decided not to run for a third term in 2023, and stepped down as sheriff altogether in January 2024.

Maricopa County Sheriff - Democratic Party

Two candidates for sheriff are in the Democratic Party primary, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department.

Tyler Kamp

Tyler Kamp

His campaign website states that Kamp joined Phoenix Police after attending Arizona State University, where he worked in various roles, from a sergeant in gang enforcement to a homicide detective. He said he wants to "ensure we have a safe community where all can thrive."

"In many regards, the Maricopa County Sheriff is one of the most powerful law enforcement officials in Arizona," a part of the website reads. "We cannot afford to allow the abuse of power or any attempt to turn the Office into celebrity."

Some of the key issues mentioned on Kamp's campaign page include using crime analytics to "target crimes in our community such as fentanyl, gun and human traffickers, retail theft and more," work to prevent recidivism, defined as "a tendency to relapse into a previous condition or mode of behavior, especially relapse into criminal behavior," and work to end an Arpaio-era federal court oversight into MCSO that he alleges has cost taxpayer millions of dollars."

Russ Skinner

Russ Skinner (MCSO)

Russ Skinner - Skinner took over from Paul Penzone as Maricopa County Sheriff earlier in 2024. He has been with MCSO since 1990, and he previously served as Penzone's chief deputy.

On his website, he said he has "a proven track record of fostering positive, effective, and sustained changes in workforce culture."

"He will increase community engagement and partnerships while building morale and fostering an atmosphere of trust, confidence, accountability, transparency, and integrity within the agency," a portion of the website reads.

Maricopa County Sheriff - Republican Party

There are three candidates for Maricopa County Sheriff in the Republican primary: Frank ‘Mike’ Crawford, Frank Milstead, and Jerry Sheridan.

Frank ‘Mike’ Crawford

On his website, Crawford describes himself as a "God-fearing Patriot" who worked with various law enforcement agencies, including Glendale Police, and retired in 2021.

The action plan listed on Crawford's campaign site states, among other things, that he will audit MCSO's budget on day 1 of his term in office, recruit 20% more sheriff's deputies, and bring back the volunteer posse "to help with search and rescue, youth programs, and supporting services."

Crawford also said he will focus on engagement between MCSO and the community in order to build trust.

Frank Milstead

Frank Milstead, in a photo taken during his time with DPS.

The former Colonel of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, who announced his decision to retire from that position in 2020, touted his 35 years of experience with law enforcement and leadership roles on his website.

"As the fourth most populous county in the U.S., Maricopa County's safety is crucial," Milstead wrote.

Milstead is not without controversy: in 2022, an Order of Protection was filed against him by a 46-year-old woman. The woman was known to Milstead, and the petition listed a number of alleged incidents involving allegations of assault, harassment, threats or stalking. In response, Milstead released a statement, saying he has "never harmed, or tried to harm," the woman, and categorized the petition for an Order of Protection as "a transparent attempt to gain leverage in connection with a civil claim."

The former DPS head's platform, as listed on his campaign page, states that he will focus efforts on "attracting diverse candidates through enhanced recruitment and offering anti-bias training," as well as instituting a "comprehensive curriculum" that will prioritize de-escalation, crisis intervention, and cultural awareness training.

Jerry Sheridan

Jerry Sheridan

2024 marks the second time Sheridan is running for the office: he was the GOP candidate in 2020, and he ultimately lost to Penzone.

In 2020, we reported that Sheridan's ties with MCSO began when he was 18. From his time as a volunteer, Sheridan went on to hold many other positions within the agency. He once called former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio as his mentor and friend, but he ran against Arpaio in 2020 for the GOP nomination.

On the issues, Sheridan said he will focus on ending drug smuggling by restoring an "aggressive drug interdiction team of detectives to the southern parts of Maricopa County." He also said the department is "dangerously understaffed," and vows to "pressure the County Board of Supervisors for additional funding to hire more personnel and be a champion for those who put their lives on the line every single day."

Sheridan also said he will rebuild Tent City, calling it "cost-effective" and "an effective deterrent for many first-time offenders."

Maricopa County Sheriff - Other Parties

Per the Maricopa County Elections Department, there are no Libertarian Party candidates at the county level, and the Green Party is not recognized at the county level, meaning Green Party candidates cannot run for county offices.