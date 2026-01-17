Police investigating after man killed in West Phoenix shooting

The Brief A 44-year-old is dead after being found shot in Phoenix late Friday night. Police responded to the scene near 25th Avenue and Hazelwood Street around 11 p.m. following reports of shots fired in the area. No suspect information or motive has been released.



Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night.

What we know:

A shots-fired call came in at around 11 p.m. on Jan. 16 near 25th Avenue and Hazelwood Street.

A 44-year-old man, identified as Steven Stone Jr., was found with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

No information regarding a suspect or the events leading up to the shooting were made known.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377. For Spanish, call 480-837-8446. "Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case," Sgt. Rob Scherer with Phoenix PD said.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

