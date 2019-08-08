Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in vehicle in Sylmar
Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision in Sylmar.
Woody Harrelson says he had to 'go outside and burn one' to get through dinner with Donald Trump
Actor Woody Harrelson revealed in a recent interview that he had a "brutal" dinner with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump years ago, saying "It got so bad" that he had to "go outside" and smoke.
White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020
Major League Baseball is going to build it -- and the White Sox and Yankees are coming to Iowa.
Hootie & the Blowfish set to release new music for first time in 14 years
Hootie & the Blowfish fans have reason to celebrate.
Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites ‘breathing problem’
Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a “breathing problem.”
Back to school: Galveston Elementary School
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey visits the kids at Galveston Elementary School!
Disney announces $12.99 streaming bundle price for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+
Disney says it will offer its three streaming services in a package for $13.
Video shows crowd storming fence at Lollapalooza on day 2 of music fest
At least 100,000 people packed into Chicago's Grant Park Friday for the second day of Lollapalooza, according to festival organizers -- the second day of attendance that reached the mark.
Medieval Times opens Aug. 2 near Scottsdale
The wait is almost over for anyone in the Valley who wants to experience Medieval Times!
Discounted rooms at the Great Wolf Lodge
The Great Wolf Lodge water park is set to open next month and FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell shows you how you can get discounted rooms this weekend.
Olmost The Weekend: Enjoy the laughter at "Spamilton" while it's still in town
People have little more than a week left to see one of the funniest Off-Broadway shows.
Drone Zone: Canyon Lake by boat
On today's Drone Zone, we're giving you a tour of Canyon Lake - by boat. And not just any boat - we're talking about the Dolly Steamboat. You can eat, drink, and relax in air-conditioned comfort while the boat tours one of the most scenic areas of the state.
Bedrock City sold; owners intend to keep a bit of the Flintstones in the new attraction
It's been a popular roadside attraction for decades, but after 50 years, Bedrock City, Arizona was about to close.
Real, Wild & Woody Festival
FOX 10's Tom Fergus has a preview of the Sixth Annual Real, Wild & Woody Festival at the Phoenix convention center where over 75 breweries will show off 350 of the best and most unique beers.
Cory's Corner: Christmas in July at Buffalo Chip
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey is checking out the Christmas in July event at Buffalo Chip Saloon and Steakhouse in Cave Creek.
Next 007 will be revealed in 'Bond 25': report
The next James Bond film will show the secret agent pass the torch -- and fans of the Ian Fleming-inspired franchise are in for a shock as to which star gets the latest license to kill.
Winter in July at the Phoenix Zoo
PHOENIX (FOX 10) — People around the Valley gathered at the Phoenix Zoo to play in the snow as a way to beat the summer heat.
National French Fry Day: Here's where to snag the crispiest deals
There is probably nothing more irresistible or ingenious than French fries, which is why the food deservedly has its own day.
Disney reportedly refuses to allow Spider-Man engraving on tombstone of dead boy who loved superhero
A grieving father who lost his 4-year-old son last year claims Disney is not allowing him to include an etching of Spider-Man on the boy's tombstone — citing company policy.