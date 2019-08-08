Drone Zone: Canyon Lake by boat video

Drone Zone: Canyon Lake by boat

On today's Drone Zone, we're giving you a tour of Canyon Lake - by boat. And not just any boat - we're talking about the Dolly Steamboat. You can eat, drink, and relax in air-conditioned comfort while the boat tours one of the most scenic areas of the state.

Real, Wild & Woody Festival video

Real, Wild & Woody Festival

FOX 10's Tom Fergus has a preview of the Sixth Annual Real, Wild & Woody Festival at the Phoenix convention center where over 75 breweries will show off 350 of the best and most unique beers.

Next 007 will be revealed in 'Bond 25': report

The next James Bond film will show the secret agent pass the torch -- and fans of the Ian Fleming-inspired franchise are in for a shock as to which star gets the latest license to kill.

Winter in July at the Phoenix Zoo

PHOENIX (FOX 10) — People around the Valley gathered at the Phoenix Zoo to play in the snow as a way to beat the summer heat. 