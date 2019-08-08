Made in Arizona: Help from Hayley Sauces video

Made in Arizona: Help from Hayley Sauces

FOX 10's Ty Brennan checks out Help from Hayley, a company that makes sauces and pre-made meals that are available at farmer's markets and Amazon. - https://www.helpfromhayley.com

Made in Arizona: Baby products from local business video

Made in Arizona: Baby products from local business

It seems like the baby business is always booming, and that is certainly the case for Phoenix-based "Bumkins". They have been designing fun and functional baby products since 1989. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made In Arizona.

Made in Arizona: Company designs hats for any occasion video

Made in Arizona: Company designs hats for any occasion

Father's Day is coming quick and if you're looking for a gift to buy - listen up! In today's Made in Arizona, we're talking hats. All colors, shapes, sizes, and styles. You can get them custom-made right here in Phoenix art Heritage Hats.