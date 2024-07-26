Deadly shooting in Surprise; nationwide deli meat recall l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - A shooting at a home in Surprise left a man dead; over 200,000 pounds of deli meat sold in stores nationwide is being recalled because it may contain harmful bacteria; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of July 26.
1. Deadly shooting in west Valley
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the bedroom of a home near Bullard Avenue and Waddell Road. The victim was not identified.
2. Over 200K pounds of deli meat recalled
Boar’s Head recalled over 200,000 pounds of its ready-to-eat deli meat products, including liverwurst, due to listeria concerns, U.S. officials said.
3. Obamas announce presidential endorsement
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on Friday formally endorsed Kamala Harris for president.
4. Fiery crash in north Phoenix
One person is dead and another person is hurt following a fiery crash near 35th and Sweetwater Avenues.
5. Sonya Massey murder latest
The autopsy of an Illinois woman who was shot in the face and killed by a sheriff's deputy has been released.
Today's weather
The high in Phoenix on July 26 is expected to be about 112°F. There is about a 20% chance for rain.