TSA urges travelers to update travel ID now to avoid issues next year
Can you fly without a REAL ID? Deadline goes into effect in 1 year — here’s what you need to know
After the last phase of the REAL ID-Act goes into effect, beginning Oct. 1, 2020, tens of millions of Americans could be prevented from boarding airplanes because they do not have the proper identification, causing a significant impact on the U.S. economy.
Don't Get Grounded: Arizonans will need new travel ID to fly starting October 2020
Lawmakers approve Real ID driver's license change bill
Just in the nick of time, lawmakers passed a bill approving changes to get Arizona Driver's Licenses up to speed.