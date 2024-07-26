Suspect in deadly Maryvale shooting still at large: Phoenix PD

article

We now know the name of a person who was shot and killed at a home in west Phoenix on July 24.

In a statement released on July 26, Phoenix Police officials identified the victim as 62-year-old Jose Perez Olvera.

On Wednesday, police say officers responded to a shooting call at around 10:00 a.m. in a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.

"When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement at the time. "Phoenix Fire responded and pronounced the man deceased."

Investigators say the suspect in the case left the area before officers arrived. A suspect desciption has not yet been released. An investigation remains ongoing.

