Prescott man convicted of first-degree murder in 2023 shooting

The Brief A Yavapai County jury convicted 49-year-old Taj Andre Stephens of first-degree murder, robbery, and aggravated assault following a 2023 shooting in Prescott that left one man dead and a woman injured. Investigators say the shooting occurred after a dispute over stolen drugs and a firearm, and Stephens now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 20.



A 49-year-old Prescott man was found guilty on a slew of charges, including murder, and he'll be sentenced in February 2026.

What we know:

Taj Andre Stephens was convicted by a Yavapai County jury, the county attorney announced on Dec. 18. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, drug and drug paraphernalia possession, and aggravated assault. He was also convicted of homicide charges related to the same murder.

"This crime is shocking. We have all heard the liberal claim that drug crimes are victimless. The reality is that all too frequently, drug crimes lead to violent crimes. I want to be clear that in Yavapai County, crimes such as these will be vigorously prosecuted," Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane said.

The backstory:

This conviction stems from a Nov. 29, 2023 incident when Stephens called police to report he had shot two people at a Prescott home. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The man died, and the woman was hospitalized.

"Detectives discovered that all three had been using drugs the previous night. The two victims eventually asked Stephens to leave after the male victim discovered Stephens and the female victim had stolen a gun and 10 grams of cocaine from him," a news release said. "Stephens refused and displayed the stolen firearm. During a struggle, Stephens shot and killed the male victim. The same bullet struck the female."

Before Stephens' trial, the sheriff's office said the woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter for her role in the theft, which investigators say led to the man's death. She could face between five and seven years in prison.

What's next:

Stephens' sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2026 at 10 a.m.

"For the murder charge, Stephens is facing either a sentence of natural life in prison or life with the possibility of release after 25 years in the Arizona

State Prison," the sheriff's office said.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not detail the relationships between Stephens and the victims, whose names were not released.