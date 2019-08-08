Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics

Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics

President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration.

Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso

Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso

Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.

Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details

Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details

Speaking out against weekend mass shootings that rocked a nation, President Donald Trump on Monday called for bipartisan solutions to the bloodshed but offered few details and faced pointed questions from Democrats about whether he had the moral authority to rally America against the spasm of violence and racism.

House panel authorizes subpoenas tied to Mueller report

The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to authorize subpoenas for 12 people mentioned in special counsel Robert Mueller's report , including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump calls America's story ‘the greatest political journey'

President Donald Trump celebrated the story of America as "the greatest political journey in human history" in a Fourth of July commemoration before a soggy but cheering crowd of spectators, many of them invited, on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial.

Fourth of July in Washington to come with a twist from Trump

A reality TV host at heart, President Donald Trump is promising the "show of a lifetime" for the hundreds of thousands of revelers who flock to the National Mall every year on the Fourth of July . The tanks are in place for the display of military muscle, and protesters are ready to make their voices heard.