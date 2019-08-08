Deputy national intelligence director leaving post, Trump says
President Donald Trump says that deputy national intelligence director Sue Gordon has announced she is leaving her position.
Trump seeks to link Dayton shooter to liberal politics
President Donald Trump linked the suspected gunman in the Dayton mass shooting to liberal candidates and organizations Wednesday, even as he pushed back against critics who tied the El Paso attack to his own comments on immigration.
Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso
Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.
Trump vows urgent action after shootings, offers few details
Speaking out against weekend mass shootings that rocked a nation, President Donald Trump on Monday called for bipartisan solutions to the bloodshed but offered few details and faced pointed questions from Democrats about whether he had the moral authority to rally America against the spasm of violence and racism.
S&P 500 plunges in worst loss of year as trade war escalates
U.S. stocks plunged to their worst loss of the year Monday and investors around the world scrambled to sell on worries about how much President Donald Trump's worsening trade war will damage the global economy.
Arizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick calls for impeachment probe
Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick is calling for an impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump.
Trump digs in on incendiary tweets against lawmakers, says ‘if you're not happy here, you can leave'
President Trump was unbowed by criticism of his incendiary tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color, saying, “If you're not happy here, then you can leave.”
Trump abandons effort to put citizenship question on census
President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is dropping his bid to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
House panel authorizes subpoenas tied to Mueller report
The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to authorize subpoenas for 12 people mentioned in special counsel Robert Mueller's report , including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Couple receives backlash for hosting MAGA-themed wedding
A Michigan couple is facing a mix of praise and pushback on social media for hosting a wedding themed after President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan 'Make American Great Again.'
Trump lashes out on Twitter ahead of social media 'summit'
President Donald Trump is lashing out at social media companies and the press ahead of a "Social Media Summit" he's hosting at the White House that will bring together mostly conservative groups.
Trump v. Big Tech: Social media summit will snub Google, Facebook and Twitter
President Donald Trump is gathering conservative groups at the White House this week for a "summit" on social media that will prominently snub the tech titans who run big platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Google.
Trump, putting aside Rapinoe's attack, congratulates women's soccer team on World Cup win
President Trump unequivocally congratulated the United States women's soccer team after its repeat World Cup win on Sunday -- putting aside, at least for the moment, the firestorm surrounding star forward Megan Rapinoe's vow never to visit the White House.
Trump calls America's story ‘the greatest political journey'
President Donald Trump celebrated the story of America as "the greatest political journey in human history" in a Fourth of July commemoration before a soggy but cheering crowd of spectators, many of them invited, on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial.
Fourth of July in Washington to come with a twist from Trump
A reality TV host at heart, President Donald Trump is promising the "show of a lifetime" for the hundreds of thousands of revelers who flock to the National Mall every year on the Fourth of July . The tanks are in place for the display of military muscle, and protesters are ready to make their voices heard.
Veterans will hand out USS John McCain shirts during Trump's ‘Salute to America' July 4 event
Two veteran organizations, VoteVets.org and Rags of Honor, are joining forces to distribute thousands of shirts featuring the USS John S. McCain during this year’s Fourth of July celebration in Washington D.C.
Trump campaign announces $105M fundraising haul, blowing past Dem candidates
The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that its re-election operation raised a whopping $105 million in the second quarter, a figure that blows past what the Democratic candidates have been pulling in.
Jimmy Carter: Trump won 2016 election 'because the Russians interfered on his behalf'
Former President Jimmy Carter said Friday he believes President Donald Trump actually lost the 2016 election and is president only because of Russian interference.
‘None of your business': Trump says he doesn't need to discuss details of meeting with Putin
President Donald Trump said he didn't need to disclose details of his next meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Group of 20 summit in Japan.
Trump said woman who accused him of sexual assault "not his type"
President Donald Trump said Monday that a New York-based advice columnist who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s is not his "type."