Alleged DUI driver fled from crash; Trump held in contempt of court l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - From the arrest of a suspect in connection to a west Phoenix rollover crash to the latest developments in Donald Trump's hush money trial in New York, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of April 30.
1. Alleged DUI driver fled from Phoenix crash: PD
Featured
An allegedly impaired driver who police say ran away from the scene of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning in west Phoenix was taken into custody.
2. Donald Trump held in contempt of court in hush money trial
Featured
Donald Trump has been held in contempt of court and fined $9,000 for repeatedly violating a gag order that barred him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his New York hush money case.
3. North Carolina officers killed in shootout with suspect ID'd
Featured
The officers have been identified as Joshua Eyer, of the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department, and Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott, who worked for the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, and US Deputy Marshal Thomas M. Weeks Jr.
4. AZ high school named top in country, report says
Featured
When it comes to the top high schools in the U.S., Arizona is home to some of the best in the country, according to a new report.
5. Boy, 2, killed after strong wind blows over bounce house
Featured
A strong gust of wind blew away a bounce house in Pinal County, killing a child. Here's what we know about the tragedy.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 4/30/24
A warm and breezy last day of April in the Valley. We'll see a high near 95°F.