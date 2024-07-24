Roof collapses on Phoenix building, worker unaccounted for during major thunderstorm
PHOENIX - Phoenix Firefighters are at the scene of a commercial building where part of a roof collapsed on Wednesday night, leaving a worker unaccounted for.
The building is at 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street, the fire department said at 9:35 p.m. on July 24.
Phoenix Fire says employees reported that a worker is unaccounted for.
There's no word on what happened exactly, but a severe thunderstorm did roll through the area at that time.
In a video posted by the fire department on X, you can see wooden pallets strewn across a loading dock area where semi-truck trailers are parked.
No further information is available.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
