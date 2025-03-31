Casa Grande grandmother hit and killed by city transportation van driver

The Brief The city of Casa Grande says one of its transportation van drivers struck and killed an 81-year-old grandmother on March 31. We're hearing from the loved ones of Eva Berger as the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigates this tragedy.



We're hearing from the family of a Casa Grande grandmother who was hit and killed by the driver who had just dropped her off at home.

What we know:

The family of Eva Berger, 81, has questions after they say she was run over twice by the city's senior transportation van on March 31.

Her grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "big mom," say she will not only be missed by family, but the community as well.

Berger had a big heart and an even bigger personality that her grandchildren say will live on forever.

‘One of the biggest staples in this community’

What they're saying:

"'Girl, come back,'" Briana Ramirez, Berger's granddaughter, said with a smile on her face. "'Girl' was her favorite word."

Burger, a mom, grandmother and great-grandmother, turned 81 on Feb. 7.

"She's been here for over 25 years in this community and has been one of the biggest staples in this community," said her grandson, Augustine Starky.

Berger would spend her weekdays at Dorothy Powell Senior Adult Center. She would get picked up and dropped off at her home near Amarillo and 3rd streets.

"She loved going to the Dorothy Powell and doing arts and crafts and hanging out with her friends," said her grandson, Greg.

After spending the day at the center on Monday, a city transportation van picked her up and took her home, but Berger never made it inside.

"What I was told is she got ran over twice. She went forward, and then the lady backed over her," Greg said.

The city of Casa Grande released a statement saying a city staff member transporting seniors to their homes was involved in a traffic incident that resulted in the death of Berger.

"It's unfortunate that we lost her to a tragedy, because she was dedicated to Dorothy Powell. But, here we are as a family, coming together, suffering and remembering her as what we remember her as, Eva, ‘Big mom,’" Ramirez said.

The city's full statement:

"Just before 1:00 p.m., a city staff member transporting patrons to their homes was involved in a traffic incident that resulted in the death of a community member. The event took place in the residential area near Amarillo Street and 3rd Street.

Emergency responders, including Casa Grande Fire and Police personnel, arrived promptly at the scene. The Casa Grande Police Department initiated an investigation but has since turned the case over to the Department of Public Safety (DPS) for further review. As the investigation continues, the affected roadway will remain closed for several hours.

Counselors will be available to staff and Senior Center patrons to support our team members and community during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the individual involved in this tragic event."

What's next:

The investigation has been turned over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS). It will be up to DPS to determine if the driver could face charges.