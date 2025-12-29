Investigators reveal new details on California man accused of killing his estranged wife in Pinetop

The Brief Officials with the Navajo County Sheriff's Office released new details in a murder case involving a California man. 63-year-old Michael Abatti was arrested on Dec. 23. Abatti and the victim, 59-year-old Kerri Ann Abatti, were engaged in divorce proceedings.



Sheriff's officials in Navajo County gave more details on Dec. 29 in connection with a murder case that allegedly involved a farming mogul out of California.

The backstory:

We first reported on the murder of Kerri Ann Abatti on Dec. 5.

Navajo County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Swanty said on the night of Nov. 20, first responders were sent to the victim's home, after a family member inside the home called 911.

When crews arrived, Swanty said they found the victim, since identified as 59-year-old Kerri Ann Abatti, suffering from a gunshot wound.

"She was pronounced deceased while en route to the hospital," Swanty said.

On Dec. 23, we reported that 63-year-old Michael Abatti of El Centro, Calif. was arrested in connection with Kerri Ann's death.

Local perspective:

NCSO held a news conference on Abatti's arrest on Dec. 29, where they said the investigation involved several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. They also allege that Abatti traveled to Kerri's home in Pinetop on Nov. 20.

During the news conference, investigators said that between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5, they executed search warrants at Abatti's home and business in El Centro, and it took a month for a grand jury to indict Abatti with first-degree murder.

Abatti and Kerri were reportedly embroiled in a legal battle over money after divorce proceedings began in 2023.

"When talking to friends, family, and everybody in the area and not only in Arizona and California, that’s one of the topics that came up in almost all interviews is the separation of the family and how things were being drawn out," said Navajo County Sheriff Davod Clouse.

Dig deeper:

According to a Dec. 24 article by the Associated Press, Abatti comes from a long line of farmers in the region bordering Arizona, and his grandfather, an Italian immigrant, was among the region’s early settlers.

The Abatti name, per the article, is known throughout the region and tied to farming enterprises, scholarship funds and leadership in local boards and groups.

As for Abatti himself, he and Kerri Ann were married in 1992, and had three children. The couple split in 2023, and Kerri filed for divorce in proceedings that were pending in California at the time of her death.

The Abattis were sparring over finances, with Kerri telling the court the couple had lived an upper-class lifestyle during more than three decades of marriage. They owned a large home in California, a vacation home in Pinetop and ranch land in Wyoming and vacationed in Switzerland, Italy and Hawaii while sending their children to private school, she said.

After the split, Kerri was granted $5,000 a month in temporary spousal support, but last year asked for an increase to $30,000, saying she couldn’t maintain her standard of living as she quit her job as a bookkeeper and office manager for the family farm in 1999 to stay home with the couple’s three children. Kerri, who previously held a real estate license in Arizona, also asked for an additional $100,000 in attorney’s fees, court filings show.

"I am barely scraping by each month, am handling all of the manual labor on our large property in Arizona and continuing its upkeep," she wrote in court filings earlier this year, adding she was living near her elderly parents. Kerri said she also needed to buy a newer car because her 2011 vehicle had more than 280,000 miles (450,600 kilometers) on it and sorely needed repairs.

Abatti said in a legal filing that he couldn’t afford the increase after two bad farming years took a toll on his monthly income. He said European shifts in crop-buying to support war-plagued Ukrainian farmers and rising shipping costs were to blame along with an unusually cold and wet winter.

He said in mid-2024 it cost $1,000 to grow an acre of wheat that he could sell for $700, and that he was receiving about $22,000 a month to run the farm as the business struggled to pay its creditors in full.

"The income available at this time does not warrant any increase in the amount to which the parties stipulated, let alone an increase to $30,000 per month," Lee Hejmanowski, Abatti’s family law attorney, wrote in court papers.

Days later, Abatti agreed to increase temporary spousal support payments to $6,400 a month, court filings show.

The other side:

According to the AP, Abatti's attorneys said in a statement that Abatti "has devoted himself to his family, to his work, and to his community," and will be entering a not-guilty plea.

His attorneys added they are "deeply concerned" about his health, as he suffers from numerous medical conditions requiring ongoing treatment and access to specialized care.

What's next:

It is unclear when Abatti will be extradited back to Arizona, but we have learned that Abatti has waived extradition.